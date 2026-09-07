Military personnel reportedly stormed the Kantanka Museum following claims about Apostle Kantanka’s body

One of five alleged suspects was apprehended and questioned at the facility as part of the ongoing investigation

The authorities are yet to release an official statement about the reported incident

Military personnel reportedly stormed the Kantanka Museum amid claims that several men had been sent to exhume the body of late industrialist Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Military personnel storm Kantanka Museum, apprehend macho man over alleged exhumation attempt. Image credit: Kristo Asafo, Askgh

Source: TikTok

Reports on social media alleged that five men were involved in the operation at the facility where the Kristo Asafo Mission founder was reportedly buried.

Suspect questioned after reported operation

Security personnel apprehended one of the alleged suspects at the museum, while the whereabouts of the other four men remained unclear.

A video shared online showed the apprehended man sitting on the ground as people believed to be members of the security team questioned him.

He was asked how he became involved in the alleged operation and to identify the person who led or organised the group.

Watch the X video below:

The man appeared subdued and regretful during questioning. However, his responses could not be independently verified, while the identities of the others allegedly involved remain unknown.

Exhumation claim attracts fresh attention

The development followed an earlier alarm from fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman. During a TikTok Live, he alleged that some individuals planned to remove Kantanka’s remains and appealed to police to intervene.

The footage has renewed attention around the controversy surrounding the burial of the celebrated Ghanaian inventor. His funeral and reported burial previously generated disagreements among members of his family and leaders of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

It remains unclear whether the apprehended man has been handed over to the police or formally charged in connection with the alleged incident.

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have also not released official statements confirming the reported security operation at the museum.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances and establish the identities, motives and possible organisers behind the alleged attempt to exhume Apostle Kantanka’s body.

Osebo blames Kristo Asafo leader over feud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the family feud between Apostle Kwadwo Safo Akofena and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo, following their father's burial.

Osebo the Zaraman's assertions point towards church elders as key instigators in the conflict, echoing a call for reflection on loyalty and familial support in times of crisis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh