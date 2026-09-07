Veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu reacted publicly after Charly D claimed on United Showbiz that he had blocked her on social media

Charly D, close colleague of Kwaku Manu and baby mama of retired footballer Samuel Osei Kuffour, raised questions about the pair's friendship on the show

Blogger De Prince caught up with Kwaku Manu outside Ahenfie FM in Kumasi on Monday, September 7, 2026, ahead of his interview with Oheneni Adazoa

Kumawood veteran Kwaku Manu has broken his silence over claims that he cut off his close colleague, actress and brand influence Charly D on social media, firing back in a response captured on camera by Kumasi blogger De Prince.

Kwaku Manu responds to Charly D's claims of unfollowing her on social media. Photo source: @kwakumanubob, @charlydgh, @deprincegh

Source: TikTok

The drama unfolded outside Ahenfie FM in Kumasi on Monday, September 7, 2026, where Kwaku Manu had arrived ahead of a scheduled interview with popular media personality Oheneni Adazoa.

De Prince intercepted the actor with questions about Charly D's recent comments on United Showbiz, where she publicly disclosed that Kwaku Manu had unfollowed her on social media, leaving fans and industry observers wondering what had soured their friendship.

Charly D's United Showbiz claims

Charly D, who is widely known as the baby mama of retired Ghanaian football star Samuel Osei Kuffour, did not hold back during her United Showbiz appearance.

She openly stated that Kwaku Manu had blocked her on social media, casting doubt on whether the two still maintained any meaningful relationship.

The admission caught many off guard given how closely the pair, who have filmed several movies and content together, had been associated in recent months.

The X video of Charly D claiming Kwaku Manu had unfollowed her is below:

Kwaku Manu responds to Charly D's claim

Speaking directly into De Prince's camera inside a moving vehicle, Kwaku Manu delivered a response to the accusations, questioning if Charly D stated the actual reason why he had unfollowed her during her recent appearance on United Showbiz.

The veteran Kumawood actor noted that he was unaware that he had unfollowed his colleague on social media.

He said:

"Did she state the reason why I have followed her on social media? Maybe I don't even know that I have unfollowed her. If she didn't say it, I wouldn't have even been aware that I have unfollowed her. What has she done for me to unfollow her?"

"She couldn't explain why? How can it be that you have unfollowed someone who you don't have any problem with or who you like? Maybe something caused it. It can happen."

Kwaku Manu recounted a past situation when his Kumawood colleague Akrobeto claimed that he had blocked him and, after investigations, confirmed it and unblocked him.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu's full response to Charly D's claims is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's response

The video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers weighing in on the exchange between the two figures who have previously sparked dating rumours.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Bolex wrote:

"I like the response 😂."

Mr Boateng said:

"Kwaku Manu is too sensible to keep you, Charly, as a friend after stating that he is not your type."

Ama Gifty commented:

"I like how you responded."

Original Stanley added:

"Respect."

Kwaku Manu denies Charly D dating rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwaku Manu's disclosure regarding his relationship with actress Charly D, putting to rest swirling dating rumours.

Their enduring friendship, often misinterpreted due to their on-screen chemistry and social media interactions, showed a deeper connection based on trust and respect—one that has captivated fans eager for clarity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh