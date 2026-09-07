Salinko expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring his flight to Tamale

The Kumawood actor travelled with several personalities from the entertainment industry

He excitedly approached the pilot and thanked God for the opportunity to speak with him

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Ghanaian actor Salinko has expressed his appreciation to businessman Ibrahim Mahama after he sponsored a flight for him and other entertainment industry personalities to Tamale.

Salinko thanks Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring him as he rejoices. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama, Askgh

Source: UGC

The Kumawood actor could not hide his excitement as he shared his experience aboard the aircraft. In a video, Salinko described the trip as a special opportunity made possible by the renowned businessman.

He said while acknowledging the support he had received:

“See the favour Ibrahim Mahama has done for me.”

Salinko interacted with the pilot

During the journey, the actor walked towards the cockpit area and struck up a conversation with the pilot. He appeared excited about having the opportunity to meet and speak with the person flying the aircraft.

Salinko said.

“Mr Pilot, how are you? Today, I have had the opportunity to speak to a pilot one-on-one.”

He added that the aircraft was different from the commercial planes he was familiar with, mentioning PassionAir and Africa World Airlines while praising the experience.

He added;

“This is not PassionAir or Africa World Airlines, but a unique one. God bless you.”

Ibrahim Mahama’s gesture excites Salinko

Salinko’s reaction showed how much he appreciated Ibrahim Mahama’s gesture. The actor repeatedly expressed gratitude and treated the journey as a memorable experience.

Watch the X video below:

The businessman reportedly sponsored the trip for Salinko and other notable industry personalities to Tamale International Airport.

The light-hearted video of Salinko interacting with the pilot has since gained attention on social media. Many people were entertained by the actor’s excitement and the humorous way he narrated his experience aboard the aircraft.

Salinko is known for his lively personality and comic performances in Kumawood movies. His excitement during the sponsored trip once again gave his followers a glimpse of his humorous character away from the movie set.

Salinko leads intense deliverance service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Salinko emerged in a new role as a spiritual leader, leading a prayer session that has gained viral attention online.

This unexpected transition from his comedic film persona to a deliverance minister has sparked curiosity and mixed reactions among his fans and the public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh