Kwaku Sumbunaa, a former NDC branch chairman in Jaman South, has announced his bid for the constituency's Women's Organiser position

Sumbunaa appeared on Voice FM 94.3 in Dormaa Ahenkro to explain what motivated the unusual decision after three decades of party service

A TikTok video of his interview is generating debate, with some supporters arguing the NDC constitution does not restrict the role to women

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A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch chairman in the Bono Region is making waves after announcing his intention to contest the Women's Organiser position for the Jaman South Constituency in their upcoming elections.

Kwaku Sumbunaa, who served as branch chairman for 30 years in Jaman South, declares intention to contest the Women's Organiser role. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Akroma Deefour Gh

Source: Facebook

Kwaku Sumbunaa, who served as NDC branch chairman for over 30 years, made the declaration during a radio interview on Voice FM 94.3 in Dormaa Ahenkro, a move that has set off a lively debate among party supporters.

Speaking candidly about his motivations, he drew on his long years of grassroots experience within the NDC, arguing that his track record mobilising at branch level and close relationship with female supporters make him well suited for the constituency-wide organiser role.

He also invoked a principle of gender equality to defend his candidacy, stating:

"In Ghana, there were some jobs reserved for only men in the past. Today, women say, "What men can do, women can also do. As such, why can't men also do the jobs women are doing? I don't think this is surprising news."

"I served as a branch chairman for 30 years. I decided not to contest for the branch role this year in favour of pursuing the women's organiser role in the constituency. I realised that the women really liked me, and I also like them, so I can help organise them for the party."

"The position is women's organiser. From what I know, the role of a women's organiser is to organise women for the party. Apart from that, I don't think there is any other duty that a man cannot do."

Sumbunaa's case for crossing gender lines

The interview was filmed and shared on TikTok by Akroma Deefour, a multiple award-winning journalist from the Bono Region, where it quickly drew attention for the sheer novelty of the bid.

Sumbunaa's answer centred largely on experience and commitment.

The former NDC Jaman South branch chairman argued that his years at branch level, including his time as branch chairman, gave him a deep understanding of how to organise and mobilise women within the party structure, precisely the skill set the Women's Organiser role demands.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Sumbunaa speaking about his decision to contest the role is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Sumbunaa's women's organiser bid

The video has drawn a mix of support and amusement from those who encountered it online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

ZOYA said:

"I side with the man. A woman organiser doesn't mean the organiser must be a woman."

Ogorlorzor wrote:

"Yes, a man can contest for women's organiser because the constitution of NDC did not specify it for a woman but for the one who can mobilise the women."

Fynboi yankyes commented:

"It sounds funny though, but I think there is no problem 😁."

Ghanaian musician set to contest NDC position

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician Flexer Gh's announcement to run for the position of Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress in Amasaman.

His bold move not only intrigued fans but also demonstrated the intertwining of music and politics in Ghana, sparking a wave of support from his community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh