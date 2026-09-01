Ghanaian clergyman Eric Boahen Uche, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, warned of a fierce spiritual battle over the NPP's national chairmanship position

The prophet said he saw the chairmanship seat turned upside down in a vision, with no one currently occupying it in the spiritual realm

He clarified that, unlike other prophecies claiming to already know the winner, the outcome of the chairmanship race had not yet been decided

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Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, has shared a vision concerning the ongoing chairmanship race within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche addresses his congregation during a Sunday church service in Accra. Image credit: Tina News Gh.

Source: Instagram

The Clegyman leads Reign House Chapel International in Accra and has, over the past year, become known for a string of political and prophetic declarations.

He has previously spoken on Ghana's parliamentary elections, presidential primaries, and even international football tournaments.

His pronouncements typically circulate widely on TikTok and other social media platforms before generating discussion among Ghanaians.

This latest vision on the NPP chairmanship race adds to that growing list of prophecies.

Prophet Uche says NPP chairmanship race undecided

Addressing his congregation during a church service, the clergyman said he saw a fierce battle unfolding around the chairmanship seat, particularly between John Boadu and Boakye Agyarko.

According to Prophet Uche, the vision showed the chairmanship seat turned upside down. He explained that no one was currently occupying the seat in the spiritual realm, but that a fierce battle was ongoing over who would eventually take the position.

His remarks come at a time when the NPP's chairmanship race has drawn wide public interest, with Boadu and Agyarko among several aspirants vying to succeed outgoing National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim.

The chairmanship seat, Prophet Uche explained, currently has no spiritual occupant. He said this stood in contrast to other prophecies making the rounds that claim to already know who will win the position.

According to him, the real battle over the seat is still unfolding, and no side has spiritually secured victory yet.

The X video of Prophet Uche sharing the vision is below.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Uche's NPP vision

Reactions to the prophecy have been mixed, with many social media users expressing scepticism about mixing prophecy with politics.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

MK wrote:

"Ne kora kora ne s3n? There is no example of such in the Bible. The pulpit is meant to pull people from the pit, not football and politics."

Kofi Komota said:

"He has moved from football prophecies to political prophecies."

Steam indicated:

"Ah, but even without a vision or trance, can't one tell that the chair is vacant? Especially as the former chairman has been sick and missing in action for a long time? Ebei, is that all God could reveal? Or is he seeing his own things? Ah well."

Mo commented:

"So people still believe these fake pastors."

BETO asked:

"How is this a vision?"

CurrencyForte exclaimed:

"When two people are competing for one thing, is that not already a battle? Can any of them win the position or sit on the seat before they are voted for? Ah!"

Ghanaian seers making headlines with dire prophecies

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian seer Karma President also stirred conversation after sharing a prophecy about Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's marriage prospects.

He claimed she faced spiritual hurdles linked to her family background that could complicate her love life, though he suggested spiritual intervention could still help her find the right partner. T

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Source: YEN.com.gh