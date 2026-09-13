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William Lamptey: YOLO Star Makes Top 12 in Africa Monologue Challenge Among 2000 Contestants
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William Lamptey: YOLO Star Makes Top 12 in Africa Monologue Challenge Among 2000 Contestants

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • William Lamptey, of the YOLO series, broke into the top 12 of a continental acting competition
  • The Ghanaian actor was ranked fourth at the time of reporting and called on fans to support him with free votes
  • Lamptey entered the Africa Monologue Challenge alongside roughly 2,000 contestants from across the world

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William Lamptey, the Ghanaian actor widely recognised for his role in the popular television series YOLO, has reached the top 12 of the Africa Monologue Challenge.

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YOLO actor William Lamptey reaches the Africa Monologue Challenge top 12, ranked fourth among 2,000 contestants as he represents Ghana on the continental stage. Image credit: UGC
Source: UGC

This continent-wide acting competition drew more than 2,000 participants worldwide.

Lamptey calls on Ghanaians to vote

The actor, beloved by fans for his catchphrase "Zamsaying," is now calling on Ghanaians to rally behind him as voting enters its final stretch.

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In a video shared on his official Facebook page, Lamptey urged supporters to cast their free votes and help him bring the winning title home to Ghana.

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At the time of reporting, he occupied fourth position on the leaderboard with 1,336 votes.

The top spot was held by a contestant representing Côte d'Ivoire, who had accumulated 3,508 votes.

Voting was set to close in four days from the time the appeal was made.

Lamptey's advancement to the top 12 out of a field of over 2000 contestants marks a significant milestone in his acting career.

The achievement has drawn attention to Ghanaian talent on the continental stage, with the actor positioning himself as a strong contender for the title.

His appeal to fans is straightforward: the voting process is free, and every ballot counts as he competes against some of the best performing arts talent across Africa.

The Facebook post in which the YOLO actor William Lamptey shared the update on his new achievement is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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