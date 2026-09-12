NPP National Women's Organiser aspirant Mavis Hawa Koomson accused the NDC of deliberately failing BECE students over university fee concerns

Koomson's remarks drew widespread ridicule online, with many Ghanaians questioning the logic of linking BECE results to level 100 university fees

Critics also referenced Koomson's past difficulty defining aquaculture during her time as Fisheries Minister to dismiss her claims

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NPP National Women's Organiser aspirant Mavis Hawa Koomson has attracted sharp criticism after expressing her opinions about the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results circulating online.

She alleged that the governing National Democratic Congress deliberately engineered poor results for students sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students.

Hawa Koomson alleges that the NDC intentionally failed BECE students to avoid paying level 100 university fees. Photo credit: @hawakoomson.

Source: Facebook

Hawa Koomson alleges NDC intentionally failed BECE students

Ghanaiana politician Hawa Koomson made the remarks in a statement reported by GHOne TV on Friday, September 11, 2026, saying: "NDC has intentionally failed BECE students because they are not ready to pay free fees for level 100 students."

The statement was widely condemned and ridiculed by Ghanaians on social media, with many pointing out a fundamental flaw in her argument: BECE candidates complete junior high school and are placed into senior high school, not university.

The reference to "level 100" fees, a term used for first-year university students, appeared to many observers as a basic factual error that further undermined her credibility.

Several commenters also seized on Koomson's record from her time as Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, during which she reportedly struggled to define aquaculture.

Reactions as Hawa Koomson alleges NDC failed BECE students

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions under Hawa Koomson's post on Facebook. YEN.com.gh gathered the following reactions:

Franklin Lawyerr wrote:

"O. Anyway I'm not surprised that the fisheries minister who couldn't define aquaculture, is the one saying this. 🤣... See more"

Stephen Senyo Agbavitor observed:

"Politics is difficult game 😆"

Nana Kwadwo II questioned:

"The least said about this the better, are BECE students going to the universities or to SHS?"

Nathan Nawortey asked pointedly:

"Mad. Hawa can you define Aquaculture pls?"

The Facebook post is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah cautions parents after 2026 WASSCE results release

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has urged parents and guardians to remain calm and supportive following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results on September 4.

The results came amid concerns over examination irregularities, with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cancelling the subject results of 7,434 candidates and the entire results of 861 candidates.

Nana Aba appealed to parents and guardians not to blame, shame or compare students who may not have achieved the grades they had hoped for. She encouraged adults to offer understanding and support as affected students come to terms with their results.

The X post is below:

Aseidu Nketia flaunts his mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s alleged hometown mansion in Seikwa.

The footage, shared by Ghanaian TikTok personality Kwabena Menkah, drew widespread attention and divided reactions online.

The property’s reported scale has prompted viewers to question its history and significance.

Some commenters said the mansion was built before the NDC came to power, while others praised Asiedu Nketia’s decades of public service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh