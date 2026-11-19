The Algerian Football Federation confirmed the passing of international referee Youcef Gamouh on Thursday, November 19

Gamouh had earned his FIFA international badge in October 2021 and was building a reputation on the African football stage

A health crisis forced Gamouh to withdraw from the 2025 AFCON and later surrender his FIFA badge in October 2026

Youcef Gamouh, an Algerian international football referee, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the age of 39 following a lengthy battle with illness.

Algerian Referee Youcef Gamouh Dies After Battling Illness. Photo by Ricardo Moreira - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Algerian FA confirms Youcef Gamouh's death

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed the news of his death, prompting an immediate wave of grief and tributes from across the country's football community.

Gamouh had been regarded as one of the most promising refereeing talents to emerge from Algeria in recent years.

He received his FIFA international badge in October 2021, a milestone that opened the door to assignments in domestic competitions and continental fixtures across Africa.

His illness first drew public attention in December 2025 when he was compelled to withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, despite having been named among the selected officials for the tournament. The medical complications proved too serious for him to take part.

As his condition persisted, Gamouh made the difficult decision in October 2026 to voluntarily relinquish his FIFA international badge.

He stated at the time that his health no longer allowed him to fulfil his duties on the pitch and that stepping aside would create space for younger officials to advance their careers — a gesture that many in the football community received with admiration.

His final appearance as a match official came on November 3, 2025, when he took charge of the Algerian league fixture between MC Alger and JS Saoura, a game that ended 1-0.

Algerian FA pays tribute to Gamouh

The FAF and several football bodies moved swiftly to offer their condolences to Gamouh's family and the broader sporting community following the announcement of his passing.

His death has been felt deeply within refereeing circles, where he was considered a figure who had earned his place on the international stage through consistent dedication.

Gamouh's journey, from domestic referee to FIFA badge holder, reflected years of hard work and commitment to the sport. His loss at just 39 leaves a void in Algerian football that will not easily be filled.

Dutch Referee Rob Dieperink Dies at 38 After FIFA World Cup Snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch referee Rob Dieperink died on July 13, aged 38, just weeks after being removed from FIFA’s list of officials for the 2026 World Cup.

The Dutch Football Association paid tribute to the respected official, although his cause of death was not disclosed, following his arrest in London and the subsequent dropping of the case against him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh