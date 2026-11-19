Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced a new registration and invitation system for second and third Working Holiday Maker visa applications

The changes, effective from December 1, 2026, affect applicants under subclasses 417 and 462 across most nationalities

UK passport holders received an exemption from the new process, making them the only nationality not subject to the requirements

Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced on 17 November 2026 that it will overhaul the application process for second and third Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visas, with the new system taking effect from December 2026.

The updated rules introduce a registration and invitation process covering WHM visa subclasses 417 and 462.

Australia will introduce registration and invitations for second and third Working Holiday Maker visas from 2027; UK passport holders are the only ones exempt. Image credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From 1 March 2027, applicants must register, receive an invitation, and satisfy specified work requirements before lodging another WHM visa application.

The United Kingdom is the only country whose passport holders will be excluded from these requirements.

How the new registration system works

Registrations open on 1 December 2026 and are accessible to applicants both inside and outside Australia, even before they have finished their specified work. The first round of invitations is expected in mid-January 2027. Successful applicants will have 12 months from the date of their invitation to lodge a visa application, subject to meeting all eligibility conditions.

Registering does not guarantee selection, and receiving an invitation does not guarantee a visa grant or extend an existing visa. Applicants who are not selected must depart Australia before their current visa expires.

A transitional arrangement will remain in place until 28 February 2027. Applicants who complete their required specified work and submit a valid visa application by that date may still apply directly, bypassing the new registration and invitation process entirely. Anyone who misses that window will fall under the new system.

Specified work requirements set to rise

Alongside the new application process, the specified work requirement for a second WHM visa will increase from 88 days to 120 days, also effective from 1 March 2027. Work completed before that date will count towards the higher threshold. The specified work requirement for a third WHM visa remains unchanged.

The changes represent a significant shift in how Australia manages repeat working holiday applications, introducing a competitive selection element that did not previously exist. For the majority of nationalities, the pathway to a second or third working holiday visa will become more structured and less guaranteed than under the current system.

Australia changes stay extension rules for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has changed the process for extending a Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa, introducing mandatory new steps that will affect foreigners hoping to stay in the country for longer periods.

The Department of Home Affairs announced this on November 17, 2026, confirming that the changes will apply to subclasses 417 and 462 from March 1, 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh