The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, 20 November 2026

GMet warned that thunderstorms or rain could hit parts of the coastal and middle sectors from late afternoon

Mist and fog patches are expected over mountainous, forested and some coastal areas in the early morning hours

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Friday, 20 November 2026, painting a mixed picture across the country as the day unfolds.

According to GMet, the day will begin on a hazy note in several parts of the country. Mist or fog patches are expected to form over mountainous, forested and some coastal areas during the early morning hours, against a backdrop of partly cloudy conditions nationwide.

Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts sunny afternoon ahead of evening storms today, November 20, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the morning gives way to afternoon, clearer skies will take hold, with sunny spells and occasional cloud cover becoming the dominant feature across most of the country.

Thunderstorms likely along coast and middle belt of Ghana

The more unsettled conditions are set to arrive later in the day. GMet warned that thunderstorms or rainfall could affect sections of both the coastal and middle sectors from late afternoon through into the evening.

Residents in these zones are advised to take note of the timing and prepare accordingly.

The north of the country is expected to escape any rainfall, though a slight haze will persist throughout the forecast period, keeping conditions drier but still somewhat reduced in visibility.

Overall, Ghanaians heading out on Friday should brace for a gradual shift from calm morning conditions to a more active afternoon and evening, particularly those living along the coast or in the middle zones of the country.

Read the weather forecast for November 20, 2026, from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti and Western

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate faults that caused outages across three regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

A broken conductor at Kwamang left Fomena, Dompoase, and several Ashanti South communities without power.

A broken high-tension pole at Daboase Junction disrupted power supply to multiple Western Region communities, including Supom Dunkwa and Anglo Beach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh