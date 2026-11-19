Alhaji Mohammed Juda, Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, spoke on Accra FM 100.5 about the death of his deputy Eric Atsu Afeme

Juda revealed he had met with Afeme, popularly known as 'Agarbus', just hours before his passing on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Afeme had reportedly been complaining of chest pains and fatigue from the intensity of the election campaign in his final days

Alhaji Mohammed Juda, Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has publicly recounted his meeting with the late Eric Afeme, his deputy, hours before his unexpected demise.

The details of NDC Greater Accra Deputy Youth Organiser Eric Afeme's final moments and condition hours before his death emerges. Photo source: Eric Afeme

Source: Facebook

Afeme, popularly known as "Agarbus" and newly elected NDC Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2026, leaving party members and supporters in mourning.

His demise came 5 days after winning his party position in the regional executive elections.

In a formal statement signed by NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary-elect Amorse Amos Blessing and shared on Facebook by newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman Benjamin Danso, Afeme died early in the morning after a short illness.

In a live phone-in segment on Accra FM 100.5, Alhaji Mohammed Juda spoke in a visibly grief-stricken state about the loss of his deputy and close friend.

Juda recounted that he had been with Afeme on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 — just hours before his death — and that the two had met, laughed, and joked together, with little indication of what was to come.

Eric Afeme's final hours before death

According to Alhaji Juda, Afeme had been feeling unwell in the days leading up to his death, struggling with chest pains, fatigue, and a persistent cough brought on by the physical and emotional demands of campaigning.

Despite the discomfort, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser said the condition did not appear life-threatening at the time.

"When we met yesterday, he said he was feeling pain and was not well. He was not that seriously sick, but he was complaining of body and chest pains."

"He used a motorcycle to do his campaign, so he was complaining that he was feeling discomfort in his chest and lungs, but through his own medical ways, he had been able to sustain it."

"He was coughing, he was having some slight cough, but it wasn't anything serious — but I could see he was not feeling all that well," Juda said.

The regional youth organiser added that party members, including himself, had even been teasing Afeme, urging him to visit the hospital rather than return home after the election.

Juda described receiving the devastating call less than 30 minutes after learning of Afeme's condition, confirming that his deputy had died.

A bond that went beyond politics

Juda spoke at length about the depth of his relationship with Afeme, describing him as "like losing my blood brother".

He recalled a defining moment early in their friendship, when Afeme had gone out of his way to support Juda during a contentious period in party politics, even returning money Juda had given him as a show of genuine solidarity.

"I said, I don't need your money. I should rather support you because everybody is talking about you. So go and work hard and win," Afeme had reportedly told him at the time.

Juda said that act of generosity had cemented his trust in Afeme and shaped how he championed him within the party.

He noted that on the day of Afeme's passing, he had planned to hand over assigned duties to his deputies, including Afeme, before the news arrived.

The Facebook video of Alhaji Mohammed Juda speaking about Eric Atsu Afeme's final moments hours before his demise is below:

Eric Afeme's final moments stir reactions

Social media users who came across the interview responded with grief and reflection.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Julie Belinda Obiri wrote:

"My condolences to the entire family and the NDC party. This is very sad."

Famous SirMax commented:

"May his soul rest well. Hmmmmmmmm."

De GENERAL ORACLE CAC added:

"Life is fully spiritual, but sometimes we don't take things seriously."

NDC mourns Eric Afeme's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the NDC mourning the death of Eric Atsu Afeme, the party's newly elected Greater Accra Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, who died after a short illness on November 19, 2026.

Known as Agabus, Afeme had won the regional position just six days before his death, leaving the party mourning a grassroots organiser whose rise had only just begun.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh