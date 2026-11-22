The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour impact-based forecast covering coastal, forest and northern areas of Ghana on Sunday

GMet warned that mist and fog could reduce visibility in coastal and mountainous areas during the early hours of the day

Several cities, including Ho, Koforidua and Takoradi, faced the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms, while northern cities remained mostly dry

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has flagged the risk of thunderstorms, mist and fog across several parts of Ghana on Sunday, November 22, 2026, as part of an 18-hour impact-based forecast valid from 6:00 am.

The agency cautioned that visibility could be significantly reduced in the early morning hours as mist and fog patches settle over coastal, forest and mountainous zones.

Some coastal communities may also receive light rainfall in the morning before conditions improve and sunny periods take hold for much of the day.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) warns of thunderstorms in parts of Ghana for November 22, 2026. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Areas expected to experience rain and thunderstorms

GMet's city-by-city breakdown shows that Accra and Kasoa will start the day with morning mist at a 40% probability of occurrence, which will clear to leave sunny afternoon conditions.

Takoradi and Axim could see morning rain at a 30% probability before thunderstorms and rain develop in the afternoon.

Afternoon thunderstorms are also projected for Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo and Tarkwa.

Sefwi Bekwai is forecast to experience thunderstorms later in the evening, while Sunyani may record morning fog with a notably higher 60% probability.

Below is the weather forecast for November 22, as shared on X:

Kumasi, Obuasi, Kintampo and Techiman are expected to remain largely unaffected, with sunny or hot conditions anticipated through the afternoon.

Northern cities — including Tamale, Yendi, Bole, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu and Wa — will stay mostly dry, with only slight haze expected throughout the day.

Ghana weather forecast: Temperatures across the sectors

GMet's temperature projections place the northern sector at the top of the range, with daytime highs reaching 38°C.

The transition sector is forecast to record temperatures between 23°C and 36°C, while the forest sector will see a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 35°C. Coastal areas will experience a narrower range, from 24°C to 33°C.

The agency also reported that sea conditions are expected to remain calm, rated at one.

Motorists and residents in areas prone to morning mist and fog have been advised to take extra care on the roads given the potential for reduced visibility during the early hours.

Weather forecast for Saturday, November 21

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had issued an 18-hour weather forecast for Saturday, November 21, warning of mist, fog and isolated thunderstorms in some parts of the country.

Other areas are expected to experience partly cloudy skies before sunny conditions prevail across much of Ghana in the afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh