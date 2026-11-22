Ghana's Black Challenge will face Morocco in an all-African 2026 Amputee Football World Cup final in Mexico on Monday, November 23

Ghana reached their first-ever Amputee World Cup final by eliminating defending champions Türkiye on penalties in the semi-finals

Morocco advanced to the championship match after a 2-1 comeback victory over Brazil, winning all six of their matches in the tournament

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Ghana's Black Challenge and Morocco will make history on Monday when they contest an all-African final at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup, with both nations seeking their first world title.

The two sides will meet at the San Martín Stadium in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm local time, which translates to 1:30 am Ghana time in the early hours of Monday, November 23.

Ghana faces Morocco in an all-African showdown in the 2026 Amputee World Cup final. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ghana vs Morocco match preview

Ghana secured their place in the decider through one of the most dramatic semi-finals of the tournament.

The Black Challenge drew 1-1 with defending champions Türkiye after extra time before prevailing 4-3 in a penalty shootout, booking the country's first-ever appearance in an Amputee World Cup final.

Watch how Ghana beat Türkiye to reach the final, as shared on X:

Morocco's route to the final was equally impressive. The North Africans came from behind to defeat Brazil 2-1, completing a flawless run of six consecutive victories throughout the competition, having also finished fifth at the 2022 edition held in Türkiye.

Ghana arrive at the final as reigning African Amputee Football Cup of Nations champions, having claimed continental titles in both 2021 and 2024.

Significantly, their last meeting with Morocco came in the 2024 African final, where the Black Challenge won 2-1, a result Morocco will be eager to overturn on the grandest stage.

Mohammed Mubarik leads the tournament's golden boot race with seven goals in as many appearances, per WAFF, and will be central to Ghana's attacking ambitions.

The North Africans, however, possess their own firepower. Ilyass Sbiyaa and Mohcine Chrharh have each scored six goals, and the North Africans have been the most prolific side at the competition, netting 18 goals in six matches compared to Ghana's 13.

That attacking threat means the Black Challenge will need to be disciplined and organised at the back if they are to become world champions for the first time.

Ghana vs Morocco: Where to watch the final

Supporters can follow the match live and at no cost on the World Amputee Football Federation's official YouTube channel.

At the time of writing, no Ghanaian free-to-air broadcaster had announced rights to screen the fixture locally.

Ghana’s AFCON 2027 qualification hopes boosted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON received a boost after Ivory Coast were held to a 2-2 draw by Gambia on November 17.

The result leaves the Elephants top of Group C with 10 points, followed by Gambia on seven, Ghana on six and Somalia at the bottom without a point.

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Source: YEN.com.gh