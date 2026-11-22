Benjamin Asare stepped out at the 11th Emy Awards in a bespoke ensemble by Ghanaian designer Kojo Boadi

The Black Stars goalkeeper traded his goalkeeping gloves for a black sparkly double-blazer and bow tie

Asare's red carpet appearance has turned heads, with fans calling his fashion transformation unrecognisable

Benjamin Asare has proved he's just as commanding off the pitch as he is between the sticks, turning heads at the 11th EMY Awards with a striking red carpet appearance on 21 November 2026.

Benjamin Asare dons a stylish black suit to the Emy Africa awards. Photo credit: @official_asare.

Source: Instagram

Benjamin Asare rocks bespoke suit to EMY Awards

The Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper showed up in a head-to-toe black ensemble crafted by Ghanaian designer Kojo Boadi, a look that swapped his familiar goalkeeper kit for something altogether more refined.

The outfit featured a black sparkly double-buttoned blazer, a crisp black shirt, a bow tie, and tailored black trousers, finished off with a luxury watch that added a final touch of polish to the whole look.

The Instagram video is below:

Benjamin Asare trends at EMY Awards red carpet

The ensemble was described as "a bold expression of modern masculinity, refined elegance and contemporary tailoring", language that perfectly captures the energy Asare brought to the event. Far from blending into the background, the goalkeeper commanded attention in a way that felt entirely intentional, as if he had spent just as much time preparing for this occasion as he does for a penalty shootout.

Kojo Boadi's design leaned into sharp structure and subtle drama, with the sparkly texture of the blazer catching the light without veering into excess. The result was a look that felt both polished and distinctly Ghanaian in its design sensibility.

The Instagram photos are below:

Benjamin Asare: From the pitch to the red carpet

Asare's growing public profile has extended well beyond football in recent months.

The goalkeeper Benjamin Asare rose to national prominence following Ghana's impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his performances drew widespread acclaim and landed him a brand ambassadorship with Verna Sports Water.

His Emy Awards appearance signals that his crossover appeal is only deepening, with the football star now firmly establishing himself as a figure in Ghana's wider cultural conversation.

The 11th Emy Awards, one of Ghana's most prominent entertainment industry events, provided the perfect stage for that transition.

The Instagram photos are below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benjamin Asare’s omission from the 2026 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist, despite his standout performances for Ghana and Hearts of Oak.

He kept 14 clean sheets in 19 league appearances and helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup, where he became the first locally based goalkeeper to represent the Black Stars.

His man-of-the-match display against England added to a historic campaign that still did not earn him a place among CAF’s 10 nominees.

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Source: YEN.com.gh