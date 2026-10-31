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Captain Ibrahim Traoré Bursts Into Laughter as Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare Attempts to Speak French
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Captain Ibrahim Traoré Bursts Into Laughter as Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare Attempts to Speak French

by  Portia Arthur
3 min read
  • Ghana's Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare attempted to address dignitaries in French at a major trade event in Ouagadougou on October 30, 2026
  • Burkina Faso leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré and other high-ranking officials broke into laughter during the minister's French greeting
  • Ofosu-Adjare stated she had spent two days practising her French speech ahead of the International Arts and Handicrafts Trade Show

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Ghana's Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, became an unlikely source of amusement at a high-profile diplomatic gathering in Burkina Faso after her attempt to greet the audience in French drew laughter from the room, including from the country's leader.

The moment was captured in a video shared by Diplomatic Times Ghana on Facebook on 30 October 2026, showing the minister at the podium during the International Arts and Handicrafts Trade Show of Ouagadougou, known by its French acronym SIAO.

Burkina Faso president, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Ghana's Trade Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, President John Mahama, NDC, Ghanaian politicians
Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traoré couldn't stop laughing as Ghana's Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare attempted to speak French at an event. Photo credit: @ministryoftrade.
Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Traoré laughs as Trade Minister speaks French

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Burkina Faso's head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, was seated among the dignitaries when Ofosu-Adjare rose to address the gathering.

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Her French greeting did not unfold as rehearsed, visibly tickling both Traoré and several other officials present at the venue.

Rather than retreating from the moment, the minister addressed it head-on.

"Good morning to you all. I have been practicing this for the past two days, trying to make it as close as possible," she said, drawing what appeared to be a warm response from the crowd.

The Facebook photos are below:

About 200 Ghanaian exhibitors at the Ouagadougou Fair

The SIAO is a continental platform dedicated to celebrating Africa's cultural heritage, traditional crafts, and the entrepreneurial spirit of African artisans.

The 10-day event provides exhibitors with an opportunity to reach international buyers and showcase the depth of their creative industries.

Ghana has a notable presence at this year's edition, with approximately 200 exhibitors attending to display Ghanaian arts and handicraft products to a regional and international audience.

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The Facebook video is below:

Ghana Burkina Faso seek stronger trade

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations with Burkina Faso through a proposed bilateral trade agreement focused on industrial cooperation, cross-border trade and value addition.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th International Arts and Crafts Fair of Ouagadougou (SIAO 2026) on October 30, 2026, Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare highlighted opportunities in handicrafts, agro-processing, shea, cotton and leather.

Ghana, a Guest of Honour, showcased products from all 16 regions. She also disclosed that bilateral trade exceeded US$1 billion last year, emphasising the need for improved border management and trade facilitation.

Russia backs Ghana's bid to join BRICS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Russia’s support for Ghana’s bid to join BRICS as a partner country, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s pledge to rally the bloc’s founding members.

Ghana’s application follows Cabinet approval and is part of Accra’s effort to broaden its economic and diplomatic ties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

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