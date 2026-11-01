The Ghanaian government announced it will cover all travel expenses for the mother of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot in New York

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the Mahama administration also stood ready to contribute towards a dignified funeral for the teenager

The announcement came after New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani secured a direct commitment from President Trump to grant the grieving mother a visa

The Government of Ghana has committed to bearing the full cost of travel for Doris Adu Gyamfi, mother of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, so she can attend her son's funeral in New York after he was fatally shot in the Bronx on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

Ghana to Pay Full Travel Costs for Javits Frimpong's Mom to Attend His Funeral in Bronx

Source: UGC

Ghana sponsors Javits Frimpong's mom travel expenses

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the government's decision on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

He confirmed he had spoken with Madam Gyamfi the previous day and deployed officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guide her through the visa application process.

"The Mahama Administration will take care of the full cost of Madam Adu Gyamfi's travels and also stands ready to contribute towards a dignifying funeral," Ablakwa stated.

New York Mayor and Trump intervene

The announcement followed a critical diplomatic intervention by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, who contacted US President Donald Trump directly to secure a visa for the bereaved mother.

Mayor Mamdani confirmed on X that the president agreed to grant her a visa immediately after their phone call.

"The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away. Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. I just got off the phone with President Trump and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately," the mayor wrote.

Ablakwa welcomed the intervention warmly, expressing gratitude to both leaders and referring affectionately to Mayor Mamdani as "our own Kwame Mamdani".

Javits Frimpong's death and ongoing investigation

Javits had relocated from Ghana to the United States approximately one year before his death to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, in New York. He was shot while walking to school in the Bronx on 29 October 2026 and died from his injuries.

His death prompted grief across both Ghana and the United States. His father alleged that two classmates had been bullying the teenager and were suspended from school after the matter was escalated to school authorities.

However, police have not publicly established any link between the alleged bullying and the shooting, and no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

Ablakwa assured the family that the government would remain engaged with the relevant US authorities and work towards ensuring those responsible for Javits' death face justice.

Tima Kumkum reacts to Javits Frimpong's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum’s reaction to the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot in New York.

Javits had moved from Ghana to live with his father only about a year earlier.

His death has prompted grief among Ghanaians at home and abroad, alongside calls for justice for his family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh