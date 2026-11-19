A Ghanaian woman working in Kurdistan, Iraq, shared an emotional video appeal after being forced out of her employer's home

The woman claimed her passport was seized and that a flight ticket she purchased with her savings turned out to be fake

She appealed directly to President John Dramani Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for urgent intervention

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A Ghanaian woman in Kurdistan, Iraq, has broken down in tears in a video circulating on social media, begging for help to return home after reportedly being evicted from the house where she was employed.

A Ghanaian woman stationed in Kurdistan, Iraq, has broken down in tears in a video circulating on social media, begging for help to return home. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

The visibly distressed woman described her situation as life-threatening, stating that her health had worsened significantly and that she was battling severe spinal pain with no access to support in a foreign country.

In her plea, the woman addressed President John Dramani Mahama and Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa directly, urging them to intervene before her condition deteriorates beyond recovery.

"Please, I need help. I want to come back home. Oh Lord, when I finally return home, I will dedicate my body and soul to You as a sacrifice. I just want to go home. I am dying here and I am stranded in Iraq. President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and all well-meaning Ghanaians, please come to my aid. I am stranded in a foreign land, and I beg you, if you come across this video, please help me return home," she said.

She also alleged that those she had been working for confiscated her passport and other travel documents, cutting off any independent means of leaving the country. Following her eviction, she said she was left to sleep outdoors with nowhere to go.

Fake flight ticket left her further stranded

In one of the more troubling details of her account, the woman said she had saved enough money to purchase a return flight ticket to Ghana, hoping to arrange her own escape from the situation.

However, she alleged that the ticket she received was fraudulent, leaving her no closer to home despite her efforts.

She said her only remaining wish was to make it back to Ghanaian soil, adding in a heartbreaking appeal that even dying at home among her own people would be preferable to perishing alone in a foreign country.

Her case has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by Ghanaian migrants employed in domestic and informal work roles abroad, particularly in regions where legal protections and consular access may be limited.

The government has in the past facilitated the return of Ghanaians abroad who found themselves in tough situations following online appeals like the case of former artiste Barosky.

Mzbel warns Barosky against coming to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mzbel’s concerns over veteran musician Barosky’s reported struggles in the United States and plans to return to Ghana.

The Ghanaian singer questioned whether he would have stable accommodation, family support or employment awaiting him.

Mzbel said she was heartbroken after a video showing Barosky’s predicament went viral, as she had hoped assistance could be arranged privately. Her warning has renewed debate over whether bringing him home without a clear support plan could leave him homeless.

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Source: YEN.com.gh