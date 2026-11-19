Portugal approved a law granting free citizenship to eligible nationals of one specific country, waiving all associated fees

The move follows a broader legal amendment recognising historical and linguistic ties between Portugal and the qualifying nation

Ghanaians with Portuguese ancestry or ties to Portuguese-speaking communities could explore pathways under evolving EU nationality frameworks

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Portugal has taken a significant step by approving legislation that allows eligible nationals of one country to obtain Portuguese citizenship at no cost, removing the financial barriers that typically accompany such applications.

The Portuguese government passed the measure to waive citizenship-related fees for qualifying individuals from Brazil, recognising the deep historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds shared between the two nations.

Portugal offers free citizenship to eligible citizens of one country. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

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Under the new law, Brazilians who meet the eligibility requirements will no longer be required to pay the standard processing fees when applying for Portuguese nationality.

Who qualifies for free Portuguese citizenship

To benefit from the waiver, applicants must satisfy the existing legal requirements for Portuguese citizenship, which include demonstrating a sufficient command of the Portuguese language, proving residency or ancestral ties to Portugal, and maintaining a clean criminal record.

The fee exemption does not alter the substantive criteria; it simply removes the financial burden for those who already qualify.

Portugal has long maintained a special relationship with Brazil, rooted in centuries of shared history following Portuguese colonisation.

This connection is formally recognised through the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Consultation, which grants Brazilian nationals certain privileges in Portugal that are not extended to other foreign nationals.

What this means for Ghanaians

While Ghana is not a Portuguese-speaking country, the development carries relevance for Ghanaians with documented Portuguese ancestry or those who have lived and worked in Portugal and meet the country's standard naturalisation requirements.

Ghana's growing diaspora in Europe means that a number of Ghanaians may already be on pathways to European Union nationality, and Portugal remains one of the more accessible routes given its relatively open Golden Visa and ancestry-based programmes.

Ghanaians who hold dual Brazilian-Ghanaian nationality, or who have family connections to Brazil, may also find themselves indirectly eligible, since they could first pursue Brazilian citizenship before leveraging the Portugal-Brazil treaty framework.

Portugal's citizenship by descent programme, which allows individuals with a Portuguese grandparent or parent to apply for nationality, continues to attract applicants from across Africa, including Ghana.

Those interested are encouraged to consult the Portuguese consulate or a qualified immigration lawyer to assess their individual eligibility before applying.

Portugal sets age limit for free citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had announced a minimum age requirement for Brazilians seeking free citizenship under a long-standing bilateral treaty.

The new rule marked a significant shift in how Portugal managed citizenship applications from one of its closest cultural partners.

Ghanaians with Brazilian heritage or ties could have been affected by the policy change as interest in Portuguese residency grew.

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Source: YEN.com.gh