Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya announced the passing of his mother, Margaret Hayford, on what would have been her birthday on November 19, 2026

Wode Maya shared a black-and-white photo of his late mother alongside a memorial graphic bearing her name and the years 1958–2026

The travel influencer revealed he said his final goodbye to his mother a month before her birthday, describing the weeks since as among the most painful of his life

Ghanaian travel influencer and YouTuber Wode Maya has shared the heartbreaking news of his mother's passing in a deeply personal tribute posted on the same day she would have turned another year older.

YouTuber and travel influencer Wode Maya announces the passing of his mother, Margaret Hayford, in an Instagram tribute. Photo source: @mrghanababy

Source: Instagram

The content creator took to his verified Instagram page on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to announce the death of his mother, Mrs Margaret Hayford, widely known as Auntie Maggie.

He posted a black-and-white photograph of her alongside a memorial design displaying her name and the years 1958 to 2026.

Wode Maya's tribute to his mother Auntie Maggie

In the accompanying message, Wode Maya opened up about the particular sting of losing a parent at a moment meant for celebration. He wrote that while he had always understood, in some abstract sense, that this day would eventually arrive, nothing could have prepared him for it coming this soon.

He disclosed that their last conversation had centred on plans for her birthday, making the occasion all the more difficult to face. He also disclosed that he had said his final farewell to her exactly one month prior, on October 19, 2026, and described the period since as one of prolonged and overwhelming grief.

The YouTuber spoke candidly about the specific, everyday rituals he now finds himself missing, particularly his mother's habit of staying awake until she knew he had arrived safely at his destination, regardless of how far he had travelled. He said he would deeply miss her daily prayers and the quiet comfort of knowing she was always watching over him.

Wode Maya reflects on bond with his mother

Addressing her directly in his tribute as both Mummy and Auntie Maggie, Wode Maya said he wished he could still call her to share stories from his travels, the people he encounters and the places he continues to explore. He added that if heaven had a telephone line, he would have so much to tell her.

He closed his message by wishing his late mother a happy heavenly birthday and expressing how profoundly he missed her.

The circumstances surrounding her death were not disclosed in the post. Wode Maya, who has built a large following through his work documenting life across Africa and beyond, has periodically offered glimpses into his personal life alongside his travel content.

His tribute to his mother paints a picture of a close and deeply affectionate relationship, and the grief behind his words is unmistakable.

See Wode Maya's Instagram tribute below:

Veteran Ghanaian politician Kofi Wayo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Charles Kofi Wayo, the Ghanaian politician and businessman known as “Wayo” or “Chuck”, who died in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The article traced his political journey through the NPP and PNC before he founded the United Renaissance Party.

After years of outspoken criticism of successive governments, Wayo stepped away from politics in 2017 to focus on farming and supporting rural communities.

His blunt remarks and decision to leave public life behind made him a distinctive figure in Ghanaian politics.

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Source: YEN.com.gh