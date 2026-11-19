Denmark requires ETIAS authorisation for certain visa-free travellers planning short stays of up to 90 days

The requirement targets a specific group of passport holders and does not apply to all foreign nationals visiting Denmark

Travellers who arrive without a valid ETIAS authorisation risk being denied entry at the border

Travellers planning a short trip to Denmark may need to secure a new form of pre-travel authorisation before departing, depending on their nationality and current travel status.

Denmark requires ETIAS authorisation for eligible visa-free travellers planning short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Photo credit: Tacca/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Denmark, as part of the Schengen Area, will require eligible visitors to obtain approval through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) before they can enter the country for stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days.

Who Denmark's ETIAS requirement applies to

The system is not aimed at all international travellers. It specifically targets nationals of countries that already benefit from visa-free access to Schengen Area member states. To fall under the ETIAS requirement, a traveller must hold a passport from one of those visa-exempt countries, plan a short stay not exceeding 90 days, and not possess a valid residence permit issued by any Schengen country.

Holders of a current Schengen residence permit are exempt from the process entirely. Equally, nationals from countries that require a full Schengen visa to visit Denmark, such as Ghana, are not subject to ETIAS at all. The authorisation is designed exclusively for passport holders who already enjoy visa-free privileges within the zone.

What happens if you travel without ETIAS authorisation

Arriving at a Danish border checkpoint without a valid ETIAS authorisation could result in entry being refused, even if the traveller meets every other entry condition. The authorisation cannot be obtained at the point of arrival and must be arranged before departure.

The ETIAS framework forms part of a wider European effort to strengthen border screening across Schengen member states. Authorities designed the system to improve security checks on eligible visitors without introducing a full visa requirement for those who previously travelled freely.

Travellers who are unsure whether the requirement applies to them should verify their nationality's status under the Schengen visa-free agreement before making any travel arrangements to Denmark.

Denmark bars foreigners from work permits in 2 occupations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had closed its doors to foreign doctors and nurses seeking professional authorisation to practise in the country.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced the development on its official immigration portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh