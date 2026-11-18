Kelvin Yeboah disclosed the reason behind his decision to represent Italy instead of Ghana in 2021, citing a prior commitment

The 26-year-old striker was approached by then-Black Stars coach CK Akonnor ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Yeboah currently plays for Minnesota United in MLS, and reports suggest he may now be open to representing the Black Stars

Kelvin Yeboah has broken his silence on why he turned down a Ghana call-up in 2021, saying he had already pledged his allegiance to Italy's under-21 side before the Black Stars came calling.

Kelvin Yeboah finally explains why he rejected Ghana's Black Stars to play for Italy in 2021. Photos by Carl Recine and Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

Why Kelvin Yeboah chose Italy over Ghana

The 26-year-old forward addressed the subject in an interview with journalist Ayim Derrick, explaining that the timing of the two call-ups was central to his choice.

By the time then-Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor reached out in August 2021 ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Yeboah had already committed to Italy's youth setup.

"It was about experiencing both sides so I could see which one I was closer to, and also because by the time the call-up came, I had already committed to the [Italy] U-21 team before receiving the one from Ghana," Yeboah said.

Yeboah's ties to Italy run deep. Though he was born in Accra, he relocated to Italy at the age of two and spent his entire childhood virtually there.

Speaking previously to the Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX, the striker was candid about where his sense of identity lies.

"I arrived in Italy when I was two, I grew up in Italy, and I feel Italian," he said, as quoted by GhanaSoccernet.

That upbringing, he has suggested, made the decision a natural one at the time, even if it carried weight given his family's history with Ghanaian football.

Yeboah is the nephew of Tony Yeboah, one of Ghana's most celebrated strikers, whose career in Germany included celebrated spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg.

Is Kelvin Yeboah still eligible for Ghana?

Five years on, the picture may be shifting.

Yeboah is currently on the books of Minnesota United in Major League Soccer, where his 2026 season has been remarkable, contributing 18 goals and four assists, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Reports have emerged suggesting the forward is now open to a switch in international allegiance to represent the Black Stars at the senior level.

However, neither Yeboah nor the Ghana Football Association has made any official statement confirming a change in his international status.

His potential availability would give Ghana a notable attacking option as the Black Stars continue building their squad for the future.

Hudson-Odoi linked with Ghana switch before 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi was considering switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old had reportedly taken steps to obtain a Ghanaian passport as discussions over a possible switch continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh