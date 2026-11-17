Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Madina MP, has officially resumed his parliamentary duties after weeks away from public engagements following a health incident at GIMPA in September

The lawmaker shared photos from his first parliamentary engagement since the incident and explained what the session he attended was designed to achieve for Ghana

Ghanaians flooded the comment section of his post with welcome messages, thanking God for his recovery and wishing him good health in the days ahead

Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu has returned to work weeks after he collapsed while delivering a speech at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu returns to Parliament weeks after collapsing during a speech at GIMPA in September. Photo source: @fx_sosu

Source: Twitter

The human rights lawyer slumped on stage on Thursday, September 24, 2026, while addressing students at GIMPA’s SRC Leadership Forum in Accra.

His office later said he had received medical attention and was doing well, according to an earlier YEN.com.gh report.

Sosu announces return to Parliament

In a post on X on Monday, November 16, 2026, the MP said he had officially resumed his parliamentary duties after a temporary break due to ill health.

He disclosed that his first engagement was Parliament’s Post-Budget Workshop, held in Accra. According to Sosu, the workshop gives lawmakers the chance to critically examine the national budget, assess government spending priorities and deliberate on fiscal policies.

His return to work comes about seven weeks after the GIMPA incident and marks his first parliamentary engagement since he stepped away from public duties.

Photos he shared showed him in conversation with colleagues at the event.

Below is Sosu’s X post announcing his return.

GIMPA incident before Sosu’s health break

Sosu was speaking on leadership and public service when he appeared to lose consciousness and was helped by people close to the stage.

Video of the moment spread widely on social media, prompting Parliament to confirm he was stable and caution the public and media against sharing it.

Neither the MP’s office nor Parliament has disclosed the cause of the incident.

Ghanaians welcome Sosu back to Parliament

Many social media users took to the comment section to celebrate the MP’s return and wish him well.

@Clicksonc101 said:

“Great to have you back.”

@MrSoyoro wrote:

“Welcome back.”

@teskwe3Gh commented:

“Good to have you back, boss.”

@Justicejusty3 said:

“Good to see you again on your feet. We thank God.”

@zagey_yya wrote:

“Welcome back.”

Sam George’s message to Madina MP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Communications Minister Sam George publicly expressed support for Sosu after the GIMPA incident.

The minister’s message came as colleagues and members of the public sent prayers and goodwill to the Madina MP. His office also thanked constituents and well-wishers for their concern in the days that followed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh