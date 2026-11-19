The United States government outlined the specific conditions a foreign national must satisfy before applying for citizenship through marriage to an American citizen

Central to the requirements is a minimum period of three years of living together as a married couple before the application can be submitted

The American spouse must also have held US citizenship for at least three years, meaning recently naturalised citizens cannot immediately sponsor their partners

The United States government has clarified the conditions foreign nationals must fulfil before they can pursue citizenship through marriage to an American citizen, spelling out a process that many immigrants find difficult to navigate.

US lists marriage conditions for foreigners seeking American citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: China Pool/Smith Collection/Gado

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Key conditions for US citizenship through marriage

The core requirement is the length of the marital relationship. A foreign national must live with their American spouse as a married couple for at least three years before submitting an application. Beyond this, the applicant must hold lawful permanent resident status for at least three years, and that status must remain valid throughout the entire qualifying period.

There are also requirements that apply directly to the American spouse. They must be residing in the United States and must have been a citizen for no fewer than three years. This means that someone who was recently naturalised cannot immediately sponsor a foreign partner for citizenship, regardless of how long the couple has been together.

The marriage itself must remain legally intact all the way through to the Oath of Allegiance ceremony. A divorce or legal separation at any point before that final step would disqualify the applicant entirely.

Why every US condition carries equal weight

US authorities have made clear that all four conditions carry equal importance in the evaluation process. Meeting three out of four is not sufficient. The requirement for three years of continuous cohabitation as a married couple is intended to demonstrate the genuineness of the relationship, while the lawful permanent residency condition ensures that applicants have already established a stable legal footing in the country.

The provision tying the marriage's validity to the Oath of Allegiance is particularly significant. It means that even applicants who have met every other requirement could lose their eligibility if the marriage ends before the final ceremony is completed.

Together, the conditions reflect a layered approach designed to ensure that citizenship through marriage is granted only to those in long-standing, legally recognised unions with established American citizens.

US waives green card fee for 11 categories

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published 11 categories of foreign applicants who qualify for a full I-485 filing fee exemption.

The standard green card filing fee reaches $1,440 for paper submissions, making the exemptions significant for qualifying applicants.

USCIS also noted that additional applicants beyond the 11 fixed categories may qualify for a fee waiver through a separate formal process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh