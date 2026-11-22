Liverpool and Manchester United are both dealing with notable injury concerns ahead of their Premier League fixture

The Reds have three confirmed absentees, while United have three players ruled out and two others in doubt

Liverpool have received positive fitness news on several key players, with United also welcoming back some faces

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to be slightly weakened when they meet in a highly anticipated Premier League fixture on Sunday, November 22, with a combined eight players facing fitness issues across both camps.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: 8 Players Set to Miss Premier League Clash

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8 players set to miss Liverpool vs Man United clash

According to Sports Mole, the Merseyside club have three players confirmed unavailable. Defender Conor Bradley and young centre-back Giovanni Leoni will not feature despite having returned to team training after knee injuries.

Forward Hugo Ekitike also remains sidelined due to an Achilles problem that has yet to fully heal.

Despite those absences, Liverpool have cause for optimism. Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk are both expected to be fit, while Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong are hopeful of making the squad.

Florian Wirtz could also be a key figure after netting three goals for Germany during the international break. Cody Gakpo will be particularly eager to perform, having scored five Premier League goals against United throughout his career.

Manchester United's fitness concerns

United face their own selection headaches heading into the contest. Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko are all out through hamstring, knee and calf injuries, respectively.

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are both listed as doubtful, though reports indicate the pair could be available again shortly.

There is some positive news in the United camp, however. Patrick Dorgu and Harry Maguire have returned to training, and Lisandro Martinez is free to play again after completing a suspension.

Liverpool vs Man United match preview

The two clubs share a long and fiercely contested history in English football, each having won 20 top-flight league titles.

That equal standing in the record books adds further edge to what is already one of the most charged fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

Nevertheless, Andoni Iraola's men head into the showdown with United as favourites, sitting fourth in the table with 18 points from 10 matches, while the Red Devils are languishing in 18th place with just eight points.

According to Opta, the Reds have won three of their last five league games, including a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break, while Mauricio Pochettino's United are winless in their last five, recording three draws and two defeats.

The visitors have also struggled defensively, conceding 19 goals in 10 league matches without keeping a clean sheet.

However, United will draw confidence from winning both league meetings last season, including a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Supercomputer updates Premier League title projections

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer had updated its Premier League title predictions after Arsenal drew with Newcastle United and Manchester City dropped points against Fulham.

Despite the setback, Arsenal remain overwhelming favourites to win the title, according to the latest projections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh