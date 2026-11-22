Leandro Paredes collapsed during a live television interview following Boca Juniors' Copa Sudamericana final victory in Barranquilla, Colombia

The 32-year-old midfielder had been substituted in the 58th minute after battling dizziness and exhaustion in the demanding heat and humidity

Boca Juniors coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena confirmed Paredes had felt unwell from as early as the end of the first half

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Leandro Paredes, the 2022 World Cup winner, gave his fans a frightening scare when he collapsed on live television during a post-match interview following Boca Juniors' Copa Sudamericana final win over Atletico Mineiro.

Argentina Star Leandro Paredes Collapses During Interview, Latest Health Update Emerges

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Paredes collapses during interview

The 32-year-old central midfielder was speaking to a journalist inside the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia, when he suddenly lost his balance and crumpled to the ground, according to BBC Sport.

Medical staff and club officials rushed to his side immediately, and the television broadcast was cut short as he received attention.

The collapse was not entirely unexpected given what Paredes had already endured during the match itself.

Watch the worrying moment Paredes collapsed, as shared on X:

The intense heat and humidity in Barranquilla appeared to wear him down significantly, forcing him off the pitch in the 58th minute. Teammates were spotted attempting to cool him down on the bench after his substitution.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena shed further light on the midfielder's condition after the game, revealing that warning signs had appeared well before half-time.

"He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half. He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half, you could see he was struggling," the coach explained.

Update on Paredes' health emerges

Despite the alarming scenes, the news that followed offered considerable relief.

Paredes was able to walk unaided to the dressing room after receiving initial treatment, and he was later taken to a medical facility in Barranquilla for further observation.

The midfielder then addressed supporters directly on Instagram, keeping his message brief but reassuring.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages; it was just dizziness," he reportedly wrote.

The incident cast a momentary shadow over what was otherwise a landmark evening for Boca Juniors, who claimed the Copa Sudamericana title with a commanding 2-0 victory.

For Paredes personally, the triumph marked another chapter in a remarkable career that has seen him represent Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Juventus before returning to his boyhood club in 2025.

He was also part of Argentina's historic squad that lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Aduana Stars defender collapses during GPL match

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Aduana Stars defender Remember Adomako collapsed during a Ghana Premier League match against Swedru All Blacks.

He was immediately taken to the hospital after medical personnel rushed to his aid on the pitch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh