On July 19, 2022, representatives from the aviation sector visited the Sunyani airport to assess its preparation for the resumption of commercial operations

According to Transport Minister Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Sunyani Airport is prepared to receive planes after having been closed since 2015 for repairs

The Sunyani Airport was temporarily closed in March 2015 as a result of the airport's obvious degradation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Transport Minister Kweku Ofori Asiamah led a team on Tuesday to inspect the completion of phase one of the Sunyani Airport. The team included the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Authorities of Ghana Airports Company Limited, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and other regulatory bodies.

A delegation inspects the Sunyani Airport. Photo credit: @mmachuckwu. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Transport Minister expressed his satisfaction with the work completed after inspecting the airport renovations and added that phase two would soon be completed.

Phase two entails raising the central tower from two to three stories, dividing the departure hall from the arrival hall, installing a proper drainage and sewage system, and installing larger septic tanks.

Inside the Sunyani Airport. Photo credit: @mmachuckwu. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Hon. Ofori Asiamah, the project would expand the nation's economy, particularly for individuals living in the three areas of Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo, since it would shorten travellers' journeys, keeping with the government's goal of fostering the growth of domestic aircraft services.

When President Akufo-Addo took office in 2017, he immediately set in motion plans to carry out significant rehabilitation work at the airport, among other things, to guarantee that the facilities and services there comply with all international safety and security standards.

The Sunyani Airport. Photo credit: @mmachuckwu. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The scope of work also included internal road resurfacing, an extension of the existing runway, improvement of the existing apron, rehabilitation of the existing taxi connection, and renovation of the existing terminal building to accommodate all required terminal amenities.

On her part, Justina Owusu Banahene, the regional minister for Bono, expressed her happiness that the airport will soon begin operations to benefit the area and the nation and to promote commercial activity there.

EKA Foods, Birim Oil Mills Limited and Other Factories Under 1D1F and Where They are Located in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about various factories under the 1D1F program and where they are located in Ghana. The Ghanaian government's One District One Factory (1D1F) plan aims to build a factory in each country's district.

The government has since made public about 60 factories that were finished as part of the 1D1F program and others at different stages of completion.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh