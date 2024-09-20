The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana President, Isaac Donkoh, has been explaining nuances of its current strike

Donkoh told YEN.com.gh that its grievances from 2023 were mainly addressed, but the same for 2024 are outstanding

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana started its nationwide strike on September 16, 2024

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana President, Isaac Donkoh, has noted that his union’s ongoing strike is primarily for new issues and not old matters

He noted to YEN.com.gh that outstanding tier two payments from 2023 have been paid.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana started its strike on September 16

But Donkoh said the government had not met its obligations in 2024, hence the strike.

"Since January [2024], nothing has been done again. This is a new payment they have to make.”

“The recalculation of the tier two interest, that one too, they didn’t pay, so that one is still pending. That is why they have added,” he added.

Among the workers' key concerns is the government’s failure to implement new rates for vehicle maintenance and related allowances despite prior commitments.

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana also joined the strike.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana started the strike on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Previous strikes by university workers

YEN.com.gh reported that the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana disrupted activities in public universities after a strike lasting about a month.

The union and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana both went on strike from January 17, 2024, to February 9, 2024, affecting teaching and learning.

They wanted the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions with interest from February to December 2023, as per rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766.

The striking unions said they were also upset with the policy of cancelling their overtime allowances, which the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had later reversed.

