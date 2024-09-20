Boeing CEO says ending strike 'a top priority'

Boeing says that ending a strike involving tens of thousands of Seattle-area workers is a 'top priority'. Photo: Jordan GALE / AFP

Ending a strike involving more than 30,000 of Boeing's Seattle-area workers is "a top priority" for the aviation giant, chief executive Kelly Ortberg said in a message to staff Friday.

His note comes as the strike -- which has shuttered assembly plants for the 737 MAX and 777 -- enters its second week.

"Ending the strike is a top priority," said Ortberg.

"During mediation with the union this week, we continued our good faith efforts to engage the union's bargaining committee in meaningful negotiations," he added.

"We remain very committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible that recognizes the hard work of our employees and ends the work stoppage in the Pacific Northwest," Ortberg said.

But he noted the company was "disappointed the discussions didn't lead to more progress."

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 had overwhelmingly voted on September 12 to reject a new contract, walking out hours later.

Their key demands include a wage hike of 40 percent.

This is significantly higher than the 25 percent increase touted by Boeing, but workers see the figure as misleading because the deal would also eliminate an annual bonus.

Union members complain of near-stagnant pay for more than a decade, a problem worsened by consumer inflation in recent years and by higher costs of living in the Seattle area, which is a growing tech hub.

On Wednesday, Boeing said it would start furloughs of professional and white-collar staff as it seeks to conserve cash amid the labor strike.

While both sides resumed talks on Tuesday with the help of mediators, the IAM said late Wednesday that discussions ended without result.

