Phase one of the Accra-Tema Beach Road Expansion Project has resulted in GH3.6 million in compensation being handed out by the government to those impacted

Thirty-six (36) people got money in two instalments totalling between GH4,160 and GH429,100 apiece

Sixteen people received the first payment in the amount of GH 2.35 million, while twenty other people received the second payment in the amount of GH 1.31 million

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The first phase of the Accra-Tema Beach Road Expansion Project has resulted in GH3.6 million in compensation being handed out by the government to those impacted. The compensation covered any houses or other temporary structures removed to make space for the project.

Work on the Accra-Tema beach road expansion project. Photo credit: Graphic Online. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The project's completion, which was initially planned to occur in December this year, has been moved to April 2023.

According to several reports, Tracy Tao, the administrator of the project's contractor, stated that the delay was brought on by a few limitations with the relocation of utility lines and the destruction of buildings along the construction path.

Watch a video below showing the construction of the beach road project.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

These, according to her, involved moving some water and electrical cables and removing some subterranean tanks from several filling stations along the way. Also, Ms Tao said that there were pending compensations yet to be paid for removing two filling stations along the stretch.

Ms Tao added that before filling stations could be taken down, the building firm needed to receive cash and a clearance permit.

Workers at the beach road. Photo credit: Ghana Guardian. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Most of the construction was finished on the section between the Nungua Barrier and the railroad crossing close to the Tema Port. At the Nungua Barrier, work on a three-tier interchange is progressing along steadily.

Watch a video below that shows the entire span of the road project.

The 26.6-km project is estimated to cost $100 million and will be a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema Motorway.

Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project to be Completed by December 2022

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the government's efforts to construct a railway from Tema to Mpakadan to provide a faster way for residents in the locality to commute. Hon. John-Peter Amewu, Ghana's Minister for Railway Development, announced the information.

Since Ghana's railway system has been inactive and out of commission for a while, many people have supported the Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh