Mr Beautiful's career as a Kumawood actor suffered a jolt because of his open declaration for John Mahama and the NDC in 2012

Despite the setback, the actor has stated that he does not regret the decision to support Mahama

According to him, Mahama and his family have supported throughout the time he was sidelined in Kumawood

Kumawood actor Clement Bonney, widely known as Mr Beautiful, has expressed deep gratitude to former President John Mahama and his family over the years.

In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Mr Beautiful praised Mahama's family for their continuous support throughout his career and personal life.

The actor has been a vocal supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His support for Mahama and the NDC incurred the wrath of patrons of Kumawood movies.

With most of his fans in the Twi-speaking areas, a predominantly NPP stronghold, Mr Beautiful's movies were no longer being patronised and was dropped by many movie producers, becoming redundant. He even went off social media.

Mahama's support sustained Mr Beautiful

Speaking with the show host, Fiifi Pratt, Mr Beautiful indicated that the decision to sideline him in Kumawood affected him, but he was rescued by Mahama's family.

"John Mahama's brother, Uncle Alfred, called me and told me to reach out if I ever needed anything," the actor said.

Describing the Mahama family as "very honest", he added that the former president's family 'adopted.'

"They don't look down on any human being. They see every human being as a potential person," Mr Beautiful. They don't have pride. They adopted me as part of the family," he emphasised.

He added that Mahama's family's good treatment had ensured that he felt no regret about his decision to support the NDC.

"They have taken care of me very well. So I don't regret supporting them," he affirmed.

Mr Beautiful defends Lil Win against criticisms

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mr Beautiful had addressed the criticisms his colleague Lil Win gets from people.

The actor, who recently criticised Agya Koo, shared that even though Lil Win is quick-tempered, many people criticise and hate him for unnecessary reasons.

Mr Beautiful's remarks about Lil Win triggered reactions, with many agreeing with the comic actor.

