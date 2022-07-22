For over a decade, African governments have envisioned a road network called the Trans-African Highway, which aims to connect all of Africa

The road network is to increase commerce and reduce poverty in Africa by managing road-based trade corridors and constructing highway infrastructure

The nine major highways in the road network's overall length are purported to be about 57,300 kilometres long

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank (ADB), and the African Union, in collaboration with regional international communities, are building a network of transcontinental roads throughout Africa.

Major highways in Africa.

The road network, which spans from Cairo to Cape Town and Dakar to Djibouti in 2010, will have eleven motorways with a combined length of 57,300 km.

The planned highways for West Africa would connect Dakar to N'Djaména via the Sahelian belt, Lagos to the Central African Republic via Yaoundé in Cameroon, and Dakar to Lagos via the Gulf of Guinea.

Watch a video below that details the road project.

Three significant trans-Saharan routes are also being considered: one would connect Mauritania with North Africa via the Moroccan coast; the other would link Algiers with Nigeria via Agades, and the third would connect Tripoli with Chad via Fezzan. The maintenance done on existing road networks and progress on the trunks to be built varies significantly from country to country.

The trans-African highway network will connect all 54 African states, and its main purpose is to allow ease of trade. The plan for the highway started in 1971 but is now coming to fruition. So far, only one of the highways has been completed out of the lot.

The first highway was completed with financial support from the Chinese government through its Bell and Road initiative. China's interest in the road network means that it will be easier for them to trade with multiple countries without many hindrances.

In a statement released by the Africa Development Bank (ADB), the reason for the delay in construction resulted from conflicts and climatic conditions.

