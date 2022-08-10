Former president of America, Donald Trump, said on Monday that the FBI had "raided" his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and had even broken into his safe

It is reported that the search by the FBI was part of investigations about Donald Trump concerning classified information he took from the White House

Donald Trump claims that the search at his property was unwarranted and also politically motivated

In a long statement on Monday night, Mr Trump claimed that a "large gang" of FBI agents had broken into his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach. Trump also asserted in a written statement that the search was unparalleled in American history and was carried out for political reasons, but he omitted any specific details.

Police set up a barricade in front of Donald Trump's residence. Photo credit: BBC News

According to sources, the FBI operation, which Mr Trump called an "unannounced raid," may have been related to a probe into whether the former president carried critical documents and classified information out of the White House and brought them to Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump said:

My beautiful house, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is presently under siege, being invaded, and occupied by a big group of FBI investigators.

There are some lawsuits and investigations against Donald Trump: one is the attempt to rig the 2020 election, and another is about his handling of confidential data.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Photo credit: Fortune

The Mar-a-Lago residence was built in 1927 and sits on 20 acres. Donald Trump bought the property for $5 million.

Gold-plated sink in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Photo credit: Pursuitist

The home has five tennis courts, 12 fireplaces, 58 bedrooms, and 33 baths. The former US president converted the property into a private, members-only club ten years after purchasing it, with dues reported to be over $200,000. He also spent $100,000 on four gold-plated sinks in the house.

