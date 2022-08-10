Global site navigation

FBI Agents "Raid" Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Mansion As Part Of Investigations About The Former US President
Real Estate

FBI Agents "Raid" Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Mansion As Part Of Investigations About The Former US President

by  Richmond Setrana
  • Former president of America, Donald Trump, said on Monday that the FBI had "raided" his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and had even broken into his safe
  • It is reported that the search by the FBI was part of investigations about Donald Trump concerning classified information he took from the White House
  • Donald Trump claims that the search at his property was unwarranted and also politically motivated

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In a long statement on Monday night, Mr Trump claimed that a "large gang" of FBI agents had broken into his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach. Trump also asserted in a written statement that the search was unparalleled in American history and was carried out for political reasons, but he omitted any specific details.

Police sets up a barricade in front of Donald Trump's residence
Police set up a barricade in front of Donald Trump's residence. Photo credit: BBC News
Source: UGC

According to sources, the FBI operation, which Mr Trump called an "unannounced raid," may have been related to a probe into whether the former president carried critical documents and classified information out of the White House and brought them to Mar-a-Lago.

Read also

Trump says Florida home 'raided' by FBI

Donald Trump said:

My beautiful house, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is presently under siege, being invaded, and occupied by a big group of FBI investigators.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There are some lawsuits and investigations against Donald Trump: one is the attempt to rig the 2020 election, and another is about his handling of confidential data.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Photo credit: Fortune
Source: UGC

The Mar-a-Lago residence was built in 1927 and sits on 20 acres. Donald Trump bought the property for $5 million.

Gold-plated sink in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Gold-plated sink in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Photo credit: Pursuitist
Source: UGC

The home has five tennis courts, 12 fireplaces, 58 bedrooms, and 33 baths. The former US president converted the property into a private, members-only club ten years after purchasing it, with dues reported to be over $200,000. He also spent $100,000 on four gold-plated sinks in the house.

Donald Trump Bought a Mansion for $5 Million In Palm Beach With 128-rooms and Turned it into a Club

Read also

Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's first leftist president

In a related story, YEN.com.gh delves deeper into Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence, which he bought for $5 million. Ten years after purchasing the estate in Palm Beach, Florida, he converted it into a club.

The residence was once designated as a National Historic Landmark. The mansion is on 20 acres of land, with the Atlantic Ocean on one side.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel