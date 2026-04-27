Supreme Court Awards GH¢800,000 to Bar Owner Wrongfully Jailed for 19 Years
- The Supreme Court of Ghana has awarded GH¢800,000 in compensation to Yaw Appiah, a drinking bar owner who was wrongfully imprisoned for 19 years
- Appiah was initially convicted in 2011 for an alleged robbery but was later acquitted and discharged by the Court of Appeal
- The ruling, delivered on 10 February 2026, described his conviction and sentencing as a “tragedy” and followed an application for compensation
The Supreme Court of Ghana has reportedly ordered compensation for a Ghanaian man, Yaw Appiah, who was wrongfully jailed for 19 years.
This comes after the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Appiah, a 48-year-old drinking bar owner, following his wrongful conviction.
According to a report by Starrfmonline, the 48-year-old drinking bar owner was convicted and sentenced to 45 years in 2011, when he was 29 years old, for an alleged robbery.
However, prior to the conviction, Appiah had spent five years in prison on remand following his arrest in 2006.
After spending close to 20 years in Nsawam Prison since 2006, the Court of Appeal finally corrected the wrongs, delivering justice to Appiah.
The court further described his conviction and subsequent sentencing as a “tragedy.”
Following his acquittal, his lawyers, Augustine Obour and Claudia Coleman, filed an application at the Supreme Court for compensation.
Yaw Appiah, in his application, demanded compensation of GH¢2,020,800, with a detailed calculation.
He filed the application under Article 14(5) and (7) of the 1992 Constitution for compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.
“A person who is unlawfully arrested, restricted or detained by any other person shall be entitled to compensation from that other person,” the constitutional provision states.
However, the prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Nana Adoma Osei, proposed a sum between GH¢75,000 and GH¢100,000.
Adjudicating the case, the five-member panel of the Apex Court, presided over by Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson, ruled that GH¢800,000 would be adequate compensation for the drinking bar owner, citing the case law principle in Dodzi Sabbah.
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Consequently, the Supreme Court awarded compensation of GH¢800,000 to Yaw Appiah for his wrongful conviction and 45-year sentence.
The panel also included Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Samuel Asiedu, Justice Yaw Darko Asare, and Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo.
The order for compensation for wrongful conviction was reportedly given on 10 February 2026, according to the Starrfmonline publication.
Read the Facebook post below:
Netizens react to the Supreme Court’s ruling.
YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Kwame Adu Sarpong said
"800k for 19 years? !!!!!!!!!!!!!!."
@Boakye Khan also said:
"Kwame Adu Sarpong please go and read the REPUBLIC vrs ERIC ASANTE 15years Ghc45,000 oooo.
@Enzargy GH commented:
"What do u think would have happened to the Judges if JJ was to be in power currently?? This is not the only case involving wrong imprisonment, it keeps happening because our Judicial system is corrupt and the Judges are lazy to do a proper Job."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.