Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, made a rare public appearance at a school event in the US

In a photo, the Asantehene's son was spotted at the 2026 edition of the Yale African Innovation Symposium (YAIS)

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's rare public sighting abroad has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance in the US.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie makes a rare appearance at the 2026 Yale African Innovation Symposium (YAIS). Photo source: @theasantenation, @salvie1

Source: Instagram

The 2026 edition of the Yale African Innovation Symposium (YAIS) was recently held on the premises of the prestigious private Ivy League research tertiary institution, Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut, US.

Numerous students from several high-profile schools and distinguished personalities, including two-time Nigerian Grammy Award-nominated singer Ayra Starr, were present at the private symposium designed to move beyond the standard discussion of Africa's challenges by focusing on the creation of actionable solutions.

Otumfuo's son spotted at Yale symposium

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Nana Mensah III, popularly known as Salvie, took to his official Instagram page to share photos from the 2026 Yale African Innovation Symposium (YAIS).

In a photo, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, Otumfuo's son, was spotted at the symposium.

The Asantehene's son looked dapper in a long-sleeved polo shirt and wide-leg trousers.

Nana Kwame beamed with a bright smile as he posed for photos beside Nana Mensah III inside the auditorium with other attendees present.

His presence at the symposium marked a rare public appearance for Otumfuo's son in the US since his graduation from the premier co-educational school DPS International Ghana in Tema, Greater Accra region, with his colleagues on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

He excelled during his time at his former school in Ghana, where he served as the head prefect (head boy).

Otumfuo’s son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie attends prom night with a beautiful date in a sleek Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @kelvyn_yeboah1

Source: TikTok

The Asantehene's son was elected to the top position in the school in 2024.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie is currently based in the US, where he gained admission to Wesleyan University to pursue undergraduate studies in astronomy after graduating from DPS.

The photo of Otumfuo's son's rare public sighting at the high-profile symposium abroad has garnered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

The Instagram photo of Nana Kwame Kyeretwie at the 2026 Yale African Innovation Symposium (YAIS) is below:

Otumfuo's son's sighting abroad stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ama_agyeiwaa89 commented:

"That is our prince in the first slide."

Selina.danso.52 said:

"May God be with the Prince of the Ashanti Kingdom 👏."

Evansthehulk wrote:

"My brother ❤️."

Otumfuo's son attends Amaarae's Ghana concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's son attended Amaarae's Blackout Homecoming concert at the Underbridge Annex in East Legon in January 2026.

In a video, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie conversed with an associate before entering the venue for the commencement of the Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter's event.

Source: YEN.com.gh