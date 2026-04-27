Afua Asantewaa has caused a stir online after she made a huge property demand from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum

This came following their recent reconciliation after the influencer of singathon fame went on live TikTok to announce their separation

The request made by Afua Asantewaa has caused widespread reactions on social media, with many sympathising with her husband

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Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, sparked buzz again after their recent reconciliation.

Afua Asantewaa makes a property request from her husband following their reconciliation. Image credit: Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Source: Facebook

In a video from a TikTok Live session, Afua Asantewaa made a huge demand for properties from her partner.

According to her, Kofi Aduonum never disclosed her wealth to her, claiming she is making those demands now that she is aware he is rich.

Listing the properties she wanted, Afua Asantewaa said;

“I want a diamond ring with the highest-ever carat. You need to buy me a house in Bermuda, because my ‘boss man' said he will take me there. You need to get me three houses in Accra.”

“All this while you had money and you never told me, Bra Kofi.”

Afua Asantewa's controversial request has ignited widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing varied opinions.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband is below:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's demand for property

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Afua Asantewaa made her huge property request to her husband, and below are some of the comments.

Kobi wrote:

“You can see this man is suffering from this lady. Oh, this thing called love.”

Nana wrote:

“This man is going through a lot.”

Nyarko wrote:

“I am feeling for this man. A lot is going on in his head. You can see from his face.”

Lazio Kingdom wrote:

"What are they trying to prove? Must everything be done on camera? Too many signs of an unhappy couple pretending to be happy to the whole world."

Equiya Nhana wrote:

"Looks like she's just trying to cover up after exposing that the man doesn't have money.”

Afua Asantewaa reconciles with husband

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after many years of marriage.

The former Guinness World Records (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with her children and that they were still legally married and not divorced. Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback in her marriage.

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media. Her public statement came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

In a phone conversation on UTV Ghana's 'United Showbiz' show on Saturday, April 11, 2026, Afua Asantewaa's husband noted that he and his wife were living in separate homes abroad due to their issues and that she had been unfairly attacked by critics.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum stated that he and his estranged wife had physically met and resolved their issues after their separation.

The two lovebirds have since been together in a series of videos, proving that they have settled their differences.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband cause a stir as they settle their differences. Image credit: Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video confirming their reconciliation is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband bonds with his daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband bonded with his daughter Afia Etruwaa after reconciling with his wife.

Kofi Aduonum's reunion with his child ignited reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh