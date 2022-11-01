Ghanaian rapper, Theo Vesaci, has shown off on TikTok a plush mansion belonging to Prof Moni, who is a businessman, and socialite

In the video Theo posted on social media, Prof Moni and his friends were having a good time with loved ones at the new property, showing off the interior and exterior features

Several netizens congratulated Prof Moni for achieving the extraordinary feat and wished him more success in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper, Theo Vesaci, has flaunted a huge mansion belonging to a Ghanaian socialite, popularly referred to as Prof Moni. The footage of the opulent house wowed several netizens as the rapper showed off the property's vast compound and the living area, where he was having a good time with his friends and family.

GH rapper flaunts mansion belonging to Ghanaian socialite Prof Moni. Photo credit: @theo.vesaci

Source: UGC

The two-storey house looks well-decorated, with lots of light surrounding the interiors and exterior areas. The property impressed several netizens, and they shared a few thoughts in the comments section.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh mentions a few of them below.

PINE APPLE said:

If your woman comes here, forget about true love

Steven Kwame Opoku Atuahene commented:

Congratulations bruv

ERICKSON added:

Keep moving Supa⭐️

Demygodkr__ commented:

We have to do a collaboration I saw your performance at Ideal College. I do music too bruh @theo.vesachi

Zormelo Jonas commented:

I know most whites dudes who scam but they don’t do this

Obiara ba1 said:

Congratulations Prof Moni (PMG Boss)

Man Shows Off Magnificent House In Ghana, Makes A Bold Statement That It Is Better Than Most Houses In America

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man flaunted a magnificent house in the country, claiming it was better than most houses in America. The TikTok user @roundinthehoudini has disproved the notion that everything from America is superior to that from Ghana. He flaunted a luxurious mansion that looked like a palace on social media and captioned it "when they say American houses are better than Ghanaian houses".

Several internet users expressed their admiration for the opulent property and showed pride that it was situated in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh