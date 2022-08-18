In as much as people may want to hurry the process of buying a house, there are some factors to consider that are non-negotiable

Rushing the homebuying process may lead to costly mistakes that one may not be able to recover from

Knowing what to do and when to do it is what determines whether one gets the best deal when they are buying a house

Buying a house for the first time can be overwhelming, especially when people are unaware of the process. Luckily, YEN.com.gh mentions some tips that can guide people on their quest to buy their first house.

Settle On A Reasonable Budget

Contrary to what many people think, your budget shouldn't depend on your ability to borrow money from your mortgage provider. The budget must take into account the cost of the house as well as several other expenses to avoid long-term financial difficulties.

As a general rule, you should allow your mortgage payment to be between 25 and 30 per cent of your monthly income. Mortgage providers will also consider your debt-to-income ratio to decide whether or not to lend you money.

Decide On Your Ideal Home

When making your decision, take both maintenance and comfortability into account. For example, larger homes will require more money for ventilation and renovation. Making these minor considerations now will benefit you later.

Choose The Ideal Real Estate Agent

A knowledgeable real estate agent will locate excellent offerings that fit your criteria. Agents will also accompany you on personal home viewings and provide information on the property and neighbourhood.

Learn to Negotiate

Even though your real estate agent may handle the bulk of the work, you should be ready to engage in some negotiating. Concerning your spending plan and requirements, you are free to be as flexible or rigid as you like. Don't pass up chances because you believe what you're asking for is too much.

