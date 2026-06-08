First Lady Lordina Mahama attended the traditional wedding ceremony of her niece Stephanie, who married her sweetheart Obi on Saturday, June 6, 2026

The private yet classy ceremony saw Lordina Mahama dressed in a beautiful kente cloth, looking radiant and visibly elated for the newlyweds

Gospel singer Piesie Esther ministered at the ceremony and expressed deep gratitude for the honour of serving the family on the special occasion

Ghanaians on social media expressed excitement after reports emerged that First Lady Lordina Mahama’s niece had tied the knot.

Lordina Mahama's niece, Stephanie, marries her sweetheart, Obi, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony. Image credit: PiesieEsther

Source: Facebook

The first lady’s niece, Stephanie, and her sweetheart Obi got married on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in a private yet classy traditional ceremony.

A video from the ceremony that surfaced on social media showed the two families gathered to join their loved ones in holy matrimony.

Lordina Mahama attended and was seen wearing beautiful kente cloth, looking radiant and ecstatic about her niece’s impending marriage.

Gospel singer Piesie Esther was also in attendance and ministered to the newlywed couple during a moment of religious significance.

The gospel singer shared details of the wedding on social media, expressing gratitude at being given the chance to appear at the wedding after she was spotted exchanging pleasantries with the first lady.

"It was such a joy and honor to see Her Excellency Mrs. Lordina Mahama at her niece’s beautiful traditional marriage ceremony," she wrote.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and call to serve the family on such a special and memorable occasion. May God richly bless the newlyweds, grant them wisdom, peace, and a lifetime filled with love and happiness. Congratulations to Stephanie and Obi! 💍."

The Instagram video of Lordina Mahama’s niece’s wedding is below.

Reactions to Lordina Mahama's niece's wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Lordina Mahama's niece Stephanie tying the knot to her husband, Obi.

Emelia Ama Rhule-Graham said:

"See me smiling like mumu 😂."

Jul Liet wrote:

"Peisie is reigning paa,👌👌👌🥰❤️and I love that."

Benedicta Yankey commented:

"Wow, this is beautiful."

Owusu Dora said:

"How Mama Lordina was in a hurry to receive Piesie was so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹."

Eslynn Eslyn wrote:

"I am not an NDC fan, but I personally love the president and his wife."

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter weds

The daughter of the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Mildred Naa Yacoba Noyaa Vanderpuije I, tied the knot with her partner, Richard Thompson, in a ceremony that captured attention online.

Mildred, the Queen of the Otublohum Paramount Traditional Area, and her partner held their white wedding ceremony at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Labone, Accra, on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Top Ghanaian political figures, including former Tema East MP Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and the brother of late former President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel, attended the wedding.

Below is a TikTok video of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter's wedding ceremony.

Ablekuma South MP Alfred Oko Vanderpuije’s beautiful daughter, Mildred Naa Yacoba Noyaa Vanderpuije I, ties the knot with her partner, Richard Thompson. Image credit: @keleplux, @hrhnaayacobanoyaa1

Source: Instagram

President Mahama celebrates Lordina Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama celebrated his wife, Lordina Mahama, on Mother's Day.

In a lovely message, the president described the First Lady as the heart and strength of the Mahama family and expressed appreciation to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh