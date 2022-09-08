Every property seller wants their homes to be taken off the market fast, but there are certain rules they must abide by

Being in a rush to sell off one's home may cause property owners to lose more money and waste their time in the process

Some things must be observed, however tedious, that will make sure that sellers get good returns for their property

Millions of individuals list their houses for sale each year. But, unluckily, many make basic errors that might cost them money and effort. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions three common mistakes people in Ghana make when selling their homes.

A property owner (left) receives a prospective buyer for her house. Photo credit: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Hiding Major Property Defects

It's crucial to be open and honest about any significant repairs that need to be addressed when attempting to sell your house. In addition, you must tell prospective buyers about defects, such as a hole in the roof or a broken foundation. They could file a lawsuit against you for fraud or a real estate scam if you don't disclose the defects.

Quoting An Abnormal Price

Many homeowners make the error of pricing their houses too high when selling. It could be because they overestimate the value of their house, or they may be attempting to leave room for negotiation. Whatever the reason, it's a mistake to overprice your house. Your house will remain on the market for a very long time without receiving any offers if you overprice it.

Listing The House Before It Is Ready

Many homeowners make the error of placing their property on the market before it’s ready. They could act this way out of impatience or a pressing desire to sell their houses quickly. However, you'll probably get low offers if you list your house before it's ready. Therefore, before putting your house on the market, it's crucial to take your time and ensure it's in the greatest shape. In this manner, you may receive attractive offers for your home.

