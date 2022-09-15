Ghana is making giant strides once again by ranking second in the Private Public Partnership Pipeline Projects in West Africa, according to a report

According to Fitch Solutions, Ghana is ranked second in West Africa for Private Public Partnership pipeline projects, with total market size of $8.4 billion. However, Nigeria dominates the market with pipeline projects worth $9.6 billion.

Ghana undertakes a water supply project at Kpone. Photo credit: Construction Review

Source: UGC

According to the report, Ghana's robust legal framework is reflected in the enormous market size, encouraging the growth of private-public partnerships over the years. Yet again, it emphasized that despite sophisticated planning and a complex legal framework, Ghana has made significant strides in financing PPP projects.

In 2014, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, was established to facilitate private infrastructure investments with $325 million in equity. Fitch Solutions stated that it anticipates continued government support for PPP market growth, which might result in more extraordinary advancements over the following years.

This is because the nation's long-term political stability outlook is favourable. Below is a look at various African countries and the worth of their cumulative projects.

Country Cumulative Projects (US$) Nigeria 9.6 billion Ghana 8.4 billion Guinea 1.8 billion Senegal 753 million Sierra Leone 404 million Mali 371 million Liberia 100 million

Source: YEN.com.gh