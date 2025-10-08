An Arsenal U21 winger has declined a call-up to the Liberia senior national team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Born in England, the young attacker was invited for Liberia’s CAF qualifying matches against Namibia and Equatorial Guinea

He is eligible to represent Liberia through his mother but also qualifies to play for Ghana and England

Arsenal youth sensation Charles Sagoe Jr has reportedly turned down a senior national team call-up from Liberia, choosing instead to delay his decision on which country to represent.

The 21-year-old’s decision has reignited Ghana’s pursuit of the talented winger, who remains eligible to play for England, Ghana, or Liberia.

holds out for potential Ghana invitationholds out for potential Ghana invitationholds out for potential Ghana invitation

Source: Getty Images

Sagoe Jr, born in London to a Ghanaian father and Liberian mother, was named in coach Mario Marinică’s provisional squad for Liberia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Namibia and Equatorial Guinea.

Liberia, who face Namibia on Thursday before finishing their qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea on Monday, must win both matches to stand a chance of advancing to the CAF second qualifying round, a knockout stage that leads to FIFA’s inter-confederation play-offs.

However, Sagoe Jr has reportedly declined the call-up to focus on his development with Arsenal’s academy side, with plans to reassess his international future in January.

Insiders suggest Sagoe Jr’s long-term ambitions are more aligned with breaking into either the Ghana or England setup rather than committing early to Liberia.

According to Arsenal News, both Ghana and Liberia are expected to revisit their interest in the coming months as the youngster carefully weighs up which path best aligns with his career goals.

Arsenal winger snubs first international call-up, holds out for potential Ghana invitation

Source: Getty Images

Currently thriving with Arsenal’s U21s, he has notched three goals and three assists in seven Premier League 2 matches, performances that have earned him first-team training opportunities under Mikel Arteta, who views him as one for the future.

The winger already has one senior Arsenal appearance under his belt, having featured in a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Brentford in 2023.

The talented winger began the season brightly, scoring in each of his first three games against Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Newport County in the EFL Trophy — with his late winner against Newport proving decisive.

He has also provided assists against Forest, Brighton, and Derby, helping Max Porter’s side lose just once in seven matches across all competitions.

Sagoe Jr, who previously spent loan spells at Swansea City and Shrewsbury Town, is now pushing for his long-awaited first-team breakthrough. The 21-year-old signed a new deal with Arsenal in August 2024, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Earlier that year, he was recalled from Shrewsbury midway through his loan after limited playing time, particularly as Arsenal managed Bukayo Saka’s injury crisis.

Despite featuring 18 times for the League One side, his minutes had dwindled, prompting the Gunners to bring him back to London and reintegrate him into their development setup.

Source: YEN.com.gh