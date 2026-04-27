Xavi explained he tried to re-sign Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pedro Rodríguez during his time at FC Barcelona

Financial problems blocked moves for Neymar and Pedro, while president Joan Laporta rejected Messi’s return despite advanced talks

Messi’s strained relationship with Laporta and Barcelona’s financial situation ultimately prevented a Camp Nou reunion

Xavi has disclosed that during his time as Barcelona head coach, he made ambitious attempts to bring back several former stars, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pedro Rodríguez.

Xavi spent three seasons in charge of Barcelona before stepping down at the end of the 2023–24 campaign.

Xavi explains why Barcelona missed out on Lionel Messi reunion

Source: Getty Images

His tenure delivered notable success, including a La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup triumph during the 2022–23 season.

However, the Spaniard believes his spell at the club could have been even more impactful had his plans in the transfer market materialised.

Why Messi’s Barcelona return never happened

Speaking about his time in charge, Xavi explained that he actively tried to reunite with several former teammates. While he successfully brought back Dani Alves, other moves proved far more complicated.

Deals for Neymar and Pedro were ultimately blocked by Barcelona’s financial constraints, which limited the club’s ability to complete major transfers.

Xavi Explains Why Barcelona Missed Out on Lionel Messi Reunion

Source: Getty Images

The most high-profile attempt, however, was a move to bring Messi back to Camp Nou in 2023. According to Xavi, discussions over a potential return lasted for months and appeared close to completion before being stopped.

He revealed that club president Joan Laporta decided against the move, effectively ending hopes of a reunion. Xavi explained that negotiations had progressed significantly, but the final decision did not go in their favour.

"As Barcelona manager, I brought back Dani Alves and tried to bring Neymar, Pedro and Messi back as well," Xavi told Romario on the Brazilian's official YouTube channel, as per GOAL.

"Pedro and Neymar couldn’t be signed because of the economic situation.

Messi and Laporta relationship

Messi’s relationship with Laporta had already been strained following the Argentine’s departure in 2021. The forward left the club as a free agent after being informed that Barcelona could not renew his contract due to severe financial difficulties.

At the time, Laporta maintained that allowing Messi to leave was the right decision for the club’s long-term stability.

Those financial challenges are believed to have also influenced the president’s decision to block a return in 2023, despite Xavi’s strong interest.

Although a comeback to Barcelona did not happen, Messi has since reconnected with football in Catalonia through his involvement with lower-league side UE Cornellà.

Given his legendary status at Barcelona, it is widely expected that the club will honour Messi in the future, whether through a tribute match, a statue, or another lasting recognition of his legacy.

Laporta hits back at Xavi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joan Laporta, who has stepped down as Barcelona's president ahead of this month's election, has delivered a sharp critique of Xavi Hernandez’s time as manager, implying that the club legend lacked the decisive edge that successor Hansi Flick has brought to the Catalan side.

The spat reignited after Xavi gave a candid interview, in which he blamed the club hierarchy for various setbacks during his tenure.

Source: YEN.com.gh