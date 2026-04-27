Esteban Andrada was sent off before punching Jorge Pulido, sparking chaotic scenes in the derby between SD Huesca and Real Zaragoza

The incident led to a mass brawl and multiple red cards, with both goalkeepers and another player dismissed

Andrada apologised for his actions and now faces a potential lengthy ban as both teams remain in the relegation zone

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Esteban Andrada could be facing a lengthy suspension after a shocking incident in which he punched an opponent just moments after being sent off.

On Monday night, SD Huesca and Real Zaragoza clashed in a high-stakes Aragonese derby near the bottom of Spain’s second division.

Wild scenes as goalkeeper sees red after punching opponent

Source: Twitter

The hosts secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a penalty from Óscar Sielva, but the match was overshadowed by chaotic scenes late in the second half.

Tensions boiled over with three red cards shown, including dismissals for both goalkeepers. Andrada, Zaragoza’s shot-stopper and an Argentina international, was initially given a second yellow card for pushing over a Huesca player. However, that proved to be only the beginning of the drama.

After being sent off, Andrada lost control and charged toward Huesca captain Jorge Pulido, striking him with a forceful right-hand punch to the face that sent him to the ground.

The incident sparked a mass confrontation involving players from both sides. Amid the chaos, Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jiménez was also sent off, while Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende received his marching orders as well.

Video footage of the altercation quickly spread online, with the punch occurring roughly 14 seconds into the clip. Pulido was left with visible bruising around his eye.

Watch the incident below:

The incident marked only the second red card of Andrada’s career, and he later issued a public apology, accepting responsibility for his actions.

“The truth is I’m very, very sorry for what happened,” he said. “It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I’m very sorry. Throughout my career, I’ve only had one red card before, and that was for a handball outside the box. I also want to apologise to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues. It was my fault—I lost focus at that moment, and I’m here for whatever consequences the league may give me.”

Real Zaragoza also released a statement condemning the incident, describing the scenes as “regrettable” and inconsistent with the club’s values of sportsmanship, respect, and professionalism. The club stressed the importance of setting a positive example, particularly for young fans.

Manager David Navarro echoed those sentiments after the match, stating that “there are lines we can’t cross.”

The 35-year-old goalkeeper, currently on loan from CF Monterrey, now faces the prospect of a significant ban. Meanwhile, both Huesca and Zaragoza remain in the relegation zone with just two games left in the season.

Violence erupts again weeks after Pooley's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer who allegedly attacked a referee with a stone is facing serious sanctions from the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana FA moved swiftly less than 24 hours after he was caught on video pelting a stone at the match official.

Source: YEN.com.gh