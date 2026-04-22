Siyabonga Nkosi, husband of Leleti Nkosi, faces asset seizure worth $4.6 m over alleged Eskom contract fraud

South African authorities have frozen 17 properties and seven luxury vehicles linked to Nkosi amidst a corruption inquiry

His wife, a prominent influencer who has been showing off a lavish lifestyle, has raised eyebrows after changing content

A South African businessman, Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi, is set to lose his assets worth 76.5 million Rand (about GH₵ 51.5m or $4.64m), over an alleged fraud.

Siyabong Moses, husband of Instagram influencer Leleti Nkosi, is alleged to have defrauded Eskom, South Africa's state power supplier, by inflating costs of contracts awarded to him.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a court order freezing Siyabonga's assets as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged corruption at Eskom.

South African influencer Leleti Nkosi's husband, Siyabonga Nkosi's 17 houses and seven cars frozen by SIU over $4.6m Eskom fraud.

Source: Twitter

The preservation order, granted by Special Tribunal Judge BM Ngoepe, covers 17 properties and seven luxury vehicles linked to Nkosi personally and through a network of family trusts, including the Nkosi Royal Trust, Sibongukukhanya Trust and Siyabonga Kankosi Trust.

According to Briefly, the SIU alleged that Eskom officials at the Kusile and Matla power stations systematically manipulated procurement processes between 2021 and 2023, approving inflated and irregular purchase orders for relays, equipment meant to keep power stations operational.

Officials are accused of splitting purchase orders to keep individual transactions below the R1 million threshold, thereby bypassing formal tendering requirements.

The unit further alleges that false part numbers were uploaded into Eskom's internal systems to ensure only colluding vendors could bid, driving up costs for equipment that was never needed and remains unused in storage.

The SIU alleges that funds generated through the fraudulent Eskom contracts were funnelled through the three trusts associated with Nkosi before being converted into the properties and vehicles now frozen by the court. The unit is seeking to have the underlying contracts reviewed and set aside by the Special Tribunal.

Siyabonga Nkosi: What houses, cars are frozen?

The SIU has shared a video online, featuring several homes from different estates in Gauteng belonging to Siyabongga Nkosi.

These include a penthouse at The Capital on the Park, a house at Carlswald Lofts, Serengeti Estate, Helderwyk, and Parkhurst.

SIU gets Siyabonga Nkosis's properties in Gauteng frozen over an Eskom corruption scandal. Photo source: @rsasiu

Source: Twitter

The SIU also seized properties belonging to Eskom service provider Siyabonga Nkosi in KwaZulu-Natal, located in Molokai Estate and Zimbali.

SIU gets Siyabonga Nkosis's properties in KwaZulu-Natal frozen over an Eskom corruption scandal. Photo source: @rsasiu

Source: Twitter

Watch the YouTube video below:

The seven cars frozen by SIU include five Porsches and two Lamborghinis.

Siyabonga Nkosis's luxury cars have also been frozen over an Eskom corruption scandal. Photo source: @rsasiu

Source: Twitter

Siyabonga and Leleti Nkosi's lavish lifestyle

The news of Siyabonga Nkosi's fraud case has particularly caught attention online because of his wife, Leleti.

Leleti, who is believed to be in her mid-20s, has been showing off a lavish lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok, where she has over 450,000 and 740,000 followers, respectively.

She often posted videos of expensive cars and other expensive gifts she received from her husband, as well as exotic vacations to the Maldives, France, Italy, Greece, and Dubai, among others.

Recently, some of her followers had observed that Leleti had stopped sharing her usual lavish lifestyle and was doing content around dance challenges.

See the X post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh