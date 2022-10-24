A Kenyan man, Mr Julius Mwale, recounts his story of how he relocated from Kenya to the US in search of greener pastures

Mr Mwale added that he became successful in America and came up with an idea to build a "city" inside a village

He explained that he was inspired to transform the lives of people in Africa because they are being exploited

Mr Julius Mwale has shared his inspiring story of how he became wealthy in America and went back to his home country of Kenya to build thousands of homes for the locals. In a YouTube interview, he revealed to Wode Maya that he had invested $2 billion to build a city in a rural town because he believed Africa was the future.

Julius Mwale became a billionaire after being homeless for one year. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Mr Mwale said that he left Kenya for the US in the year 2000 because there was a miscommunication with the technology he had created. Thus, he sought asylum in America to protect his identity and the tech he had created. Julius added that he spent about a year in a homeless shelter when he first arrived in the US.

Julius revealed that he was in a homeless shelter in America when he witnessed the September 11 terrorist attack on US soil. That was when he had an idea to create a technology that protects banking networks from attacks.

Watch the full video below.

He explained that the technology changed his life when it was accepted by the US congress in 2006, making his technology the go-to software for huge banks and financial firms in the country, which made him a lot of money.

Mr Mwale revealed that he invested $4 million from 2007 to 2012 to build a medical city after finding out that about 180,000 people in the region go to India for medical treatment. In that regard, he purports that he has successfully built the world's number one green city. Mr Mwale said he plans to expand the project to 18 locations in 12 African countries.

In his bid to build a city in his rural village, Mr Mwale upgrades the villagers' houses to modern ones and also builds rental apartments for his workers. He revealed that he has since built 4,200 units.

