A graduate of UDS called Israel Acheampong has launched a new social media platform called Stayplain

According to the brilliant app developer, it has been his dream to achieve the feat for years since he was still a student

The young man says Stayplain users are able to post on other social media platforms they use through the app, which is a unique feature

Israel Acheampong, a brilliant young man who is a graduate of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has built and launched a new social media platform called Stayplain.

Revealing the details to YEN.com.gh, Israel indicated that the birth of the social media platform has been a dream he has had for years.

According to him, he is putting everything together to make sure that Stayplain becomes the most advanced platform, overtaking the likes of Facebook and TikTok that have been fully established among young people.

"The dream started when I was still a student at UDS in 2015. I had a strong desire to develop a social media application. It took me six years to be able to come up with it and I was able to do that in December 2021," he recounts.

Pulse.com.gh describes Stayplain as the new way to socialize, make fun, easy to use, and will make social media experience even better.

Users of the App can also share content which includes text, images, and videos and the content can be in the form of updates from people's lives, essays, or reports on an event.

According to Israel, what is most unique about his platform is that users are able to share posts to other social media platforms they already use without leaving the Stayplain application.

The brilliant app developer makes a passionate call on Ghanaians especially to rally behind him and use their own social media platform designed by a Ghanaian youth.

