Vice-President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, has cut sod for the construction of phase 2 of the Tema Motorway roundabout project

The road project is estimated to cost a whopping $27 million and is expected to ease traffic flow in the region

As part of the project, the N1 Accra-Tema highway through to the Aflao road would have a 2.1-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway with 190-meter underpads

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod for the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase 2 construction project to begin officially. When finished, the $27 million project will enhance traffic flow on the Tema Motorway and its surroundings.

Vice-President Bawumia cuts sod for the construction of phase 2 of Tema Motorway Roundabout. Photo credit: GhanaWeb and MyJoyOnline.com

Source: UGC

As part of the project, the N1 Accra-Tema highway through to the Aflao road would have a 2.1-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway with 190-meter underpads. The project will also include Tema Beach Road.

According to Vice President Bawumia, the second phase would increase the total number of interchanges the government has built or is currently working on finishing. He gave the Ministry of Roads and Highways the task of seeing that the project was completed.

Phase one of the Tema Motorway roundabout was completed in 2020, which involved the construction of a 2.1-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway with a 190-meter underpass on National Route N1. Other improvements included a 1.9 km long two-lane dual carriageway connecting the Harbour and Akosombo roads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The project's second phase, which is separate from the first, is anticipated to complete the first phase by building a bridge, ramps, and ancillary road work, among other things.

Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project to be Completed by December 2022

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the government is expected to finish the Tema-Mpakadan railway project by December 2022. The project aims to give residents a quicker mode of transportation. Hon. John-Peter Amewu, Ghana's Minister for Railway Development, announced the information. Since Ghana's railway system has been inactive and out of commission for a while, many people have supported the Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

Source: YEN.com.gh