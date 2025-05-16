A Ghanaian woman based in the UK, in an online video, was seen jubilating over Captain Caesar's issues

The UK-based woman, a TikTok sensation, recounted the way she suffered as a victim of Captain Caesar's unkind rants online

She cheekily offered to help Captain Caesar, who is now homeless in the UK, to stay in her pets' room

A woman named Jennifer Lomotey on TikTok, who identifies as a victim of Captain Caesar's reckless and abusive skits on social media, has spoken about the content creator's woes after his wife threw him out of their home.

Captain Caesar's TikTok 'Girlfriend' Jennifer Lomoter cracks jokes about his woes. Photo source: Captain Caesar, JennierLomotey.

Captain Caesar has garnered significant traction on social media following his and his wife's ordeals.

According to the controversial content creator, he and his white wife had a misunderstanding over some household chores he was supposed to perform but failed.

Their misunderstanding influenced the woman to throw Captain Caesar out on the streets.

The abusive content creator, now homeless, has appealed to some of Ghana's online stars, including Ajagurajah, for help.

Captain Caesar was known for his defamatory and hate-peddling videos, picking up feuds with many people.

According to Jennifer Lomotey, she suffered a great deal at the hands of Captain Caesar.

The UK-based Ghanaian woman, who often describes herself as Captain Caesar's online girlfriend, said that the content creator used to bodyshame and attack her reputation.

Jennifer, in her videos, reminded Captain Caesar of how unpredictable life can be and the need to treat people with dignity.

"Have you seen that the people you disrespected in the past are the ones helping you now? Your friends like Archipalago have all turned their backs against you," she said.

"Please, those who can help should help. As for me, I barely have enough for myself and my twins. I can't help you. I may have a place for you to stay. I can get my pets out so you can stay there," Jennifer cheekily offered.

Ghanaians react to Jennifer Lomotey's offer.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Jennefer Lomotey's offer and message to Captain Caesar.

Richard Agyen Sky💧®️

Anas travelled to New Jersey and came back with GHS 6,342, whilst Agradaa stayed in Ghana and got GHS 126,830GHS. Don't travel abroad, you can make it in Ghana.

Mavis Akosomo

My question is he not working or he doesn’t have the right to work? hmmm dis Oyibo women hmmm

M__Agyeiwaa

My problem is that he’s been here for a long time, why didn’t he do anything for himself and was depending on a woman

Volta Queen 👑

Omo your mentioning of names nah different oooo 😂😂😂😂😂 Archipelagos captain Caesars 😂😂😂😂

BlessGh534🇬🇭

No the question is how many years did he stay in abroad there so all the years he stay with the white woman there he didn't save anything to rent the room some why!!!!!

Captain Caesar eulogises the late Adwenepahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Captain Caesar mourning the death of his fellow content creator, Adwenepahene.

The Ghanaian TikToker, who based in the UK, opened up about how his late colleague helped him relocate abroad.

Amid tears, Captain Caesar expressed his condolences to Adwenepahene's family and friends, shared his sorrow.

