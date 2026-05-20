A young Nigerian man has narrated how he narrowly escaped a suspected robbery attack on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

According to him, armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and attempted to force his vehicle to stop using heavy objects

His account has sparked renewed concern online about rising insecurity along major highways in Nigeria

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A young man has taken to social media to narrate how he narrowly escaped an attack from suspected robbers while driving along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The incident, which he said happened around 7:30 pm near the Ajebo axis, has since sparked concerns about safety on the busy highway.

Nigerian man survives alleged kidnap attempt, narrates what happened on expressway. Photo Source: Twitter/phlexyl, Luis Tato/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to the victim, identified as @phlexy on social media, the attack occurred while he was heading from Ibadan to Lagos when unidentified men suddenly emerged from a bush and attempted to block his vehicle.

In his account, one of the suspected attackers reportedly ran towards his car carrying two heavy objects in an attempt to force him to stop.

“I survived a kidnap attempt on my way to Lagos from Ibadan along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Ajebo, Ogun State,” he wrote.

“At about 7:30 pm, one of them suddenly jumped out from the bush carrying two heavy objects, trying to force my car to stop.”

He explained that the attackers attempted to block his path by throwing objects onto the road as he approached a bend.

“He threw the first object directly in front of my car while I was negotiating a slight bend. I managed to swerve around it, then he threw the second one. Before the others could position themselves, I brushed the main guy who attacked me with my car and sped off,” he added.

The young man confirmed that he managed to escape the scene alive, although his vehicle sustained significant damage during the incident.

“Thankfully, I escaped alive, but my bonnet, bumper, headlamps, and fender were badly damaged,” he said.

He concluded his narration with a remark expressing frustration over the level of insecurity in the country, saying, “Omo… no be country una dey live ooo.”

The incident adds to growing concerns about insecurity along major highways in Nigeria, with travellers often advised to exercise caution, especially during night journeys.

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Source: YEN.com.gh