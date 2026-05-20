A prophecy by Prophet Clement Testimony about the English Premier League has resurfaced after Arsenal's win

The clergyman claimed to have tied the legs of Manchester City players, allowing Arsenal to emerge victorious

Following Arsenal's win, Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy has caught the attention of many as they react

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Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy about EPL resurfaces following Arsenal's win.

Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy about Arsenal reportedly fulfilled after their Premier League win. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, UGC

Source: Facebook

Arsenal reclaimed the Premier League crown after Manchester City slipped up against AFC Bournemouth to hand Mikel Arteta’s men their first league title in 22 years on Tuesday, May 19.

A few days before the much-anticipated English Premier League, Prophet Clement Testimony, while addressing his congregants, disclosed that prophetically, he had tied the legs of Manchester City players, claiming to have paved the way for Arsenal to win the league.

“Let's lock the legs of Manchester City and release Arsenal to go and win the English Premier League. Manchester has won two already, and so may God have mercy on Arsenal,” the man of God said.

“Arsenal is my team, we have suffered for 20 years. I am coming to change something, and after that I won't speak about football again,” he added.

The man of God went further to share a spiritual message to Arsenal, claiming they should come and see him if they want to win the Champions League as well.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony sharing the prophecy is below:

Prophet Clement's Premier League prophecy reportedly fulfilled

Following Arsenal's win, Prophet Clement Testimony has reshared his prophecy on his social media platform, claiming his prophecy has been fulfilled.

His post reads;

“Prophecy fulfilled as Prophet Clem said he will 'lock' Man City's legs to make Arsenal champions. This was when City came close, and everyone thought Arsenal couldn't make it, but the moment Papa prophesied, Man City began to drop points.”

“The spirit of prophecy at play. A man of power! God rules in the affairs of men. Give your life to Christ…”

The TikTok post of Prophet Clement Testimony is below:

Reactions to Prophet Clement's fulfilled prophecy

, compiled social media comments after Prophet Clement Testimony shared on his social media platform that his Premier League prophecy had been fulfilled.

Richard wrote:

“I was there when he said it, but I wasn't happy because I support City for the title. I was heartbroken when Papa said that.”

Nhyira wrote:

“Very accurate, I watched that prophecy. Pls tell Papa to lock the legs of England and Croatia during the World Cup, Adey fear those teams ruff.”

Benjamin wrote:

“I’m for Pep, but when Prophet started talking about Arsenal winning, I was worried, so yesterday I was watching the match in fear. I was like why can't Prophet leave them to their fate and sit his somewhere?”

Prophet Clement Testimony shares a prophecy on the NDC. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Testimony shares prophecy on the NDC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared what he describes as a vision of Ghana’s developmental future, expressing optimism about the country’s progress in the coming years.

Speaking during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, the prophet stated that Ghana is heading into a transformative period marked by significant infrastructural growth and national renewal.

Source: YEN.com.gh